Hyperion DeFi Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

DALLAS, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid, today announced that it has closed its previously announced public offering of 2,777,778 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock were sold to the public at a price of $3.60 per share. All of the shares of common stock sold in the public offering were sold by Hyperion DeFi. The gross proceeds to Hyperion DeFi from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $10.0 million. Hyperion DeFi has also granted the sole underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 416,666 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Hyperion DeFi intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund its HYPE treasury strategy, including the acquisition of additional HYPE tokens, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Chardan acted as sole underwriter for the offering.

The financing was led by Arrington Capital and Blockchain.com, as well as a mutual fund and a technology-driven investment management firm, among others.

“Hyperion DeFi is building the kind of infrastructure that markets need to scale. We’re proud to support that effort as both a strategic investor and trading partner. As the market continues to mature, we see significant value in companies that are focused on durable infrastructure and on bringing more institutional capital into the ecosystem.” — Peter Smith, CEO, Founder and Executive Chairman at Blockchain.com.

The securities described above were offered by Hyperion DeFi pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2025 and declared effective on December 9, 2025.

A final prospectus supplement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, One Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 4800, New York, New York 10119, by email at prospectus@chardan.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hyperion DeFi

Hyperion DeFi is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The Company is working to provide its shareholders with simplified exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, which it believes to be one of the highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Hyperion DeFi’s strategy is designed to allow shareholders to benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to build infrastructure within the cryptocurrency industry; the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering and statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements regarding our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and described in our prior filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

IR@hyperiondefi.com

Source: Hyperion DeFi, Inc.