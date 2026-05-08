Aben Gold Corp. Announces 2026 Exploration Program at Justin Gold Tungsten Project, Yukon

Vancouver, BC, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to outline the scope of its 2026 exploration program at the 100%-owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project, located southeast Yukon in the highly prospective Tombstone Gold Belt.

The 2026 program is designed to advance the multi-metal (gold + tungsten) potential of the POW intrusion-related (IRGS) Zone, the high-grade Lost Ace orogenic-gold Zone, and other regional targets identified by the 2024 QMAGT airborne geophysical survey.

The Justin Gold Tungsten Project covers approximately 7,400 hectares. Field activities are scheduled to commence in mid-July and are expected to be completed by mid-September 2026. The program will be staged out of Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Camp, which is located immediately adjacent to the property and provides excellent logistical support and camp-specific infrastructure.

Aben has signed contracts with leading Yukon-experienced service providers to execute the program:

Empire Drilling & Consulting Ltd. – Drill rig supplier and operator

Axiom Exploration – Core logging, geotechnician personnel, and additional project-specific technical support

2026 Exploration Program:

The 2026 program is structured around diamond drilling supported by modern geophysical targeting to maximize discovery potential and build on historical results.

Diamond Drilling – 1,500 Metres

The 2026 diamond drilling program will consist of approximately 1,500 metres of drilling across three drill pads designed to test two of the project’s highest-priority targets. Approximately 1,000 metres will evaluate the gold-tungsten potential of the POW Zone, with an additional 500 metres planned at the high-grade Lost Ace Zone.

POW Zone Gold + Tungsten

The POW Zone hosts intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) mineralization with coincident tungsten (scheelite) identified in 2014 re-assays of historical core. Multiple lines of evidence support system-scale potential:

Historical gold intercepts include JN11009: 60.00 metres grading 1.25 g/t Au (including 21.00 metres grading 2.47 g/t Au) and JN12011: 46.4 metres grading 1.49 g/t Au (including 9.20 metres grading 3.88 g/t Au). ( News Release: Nov 11, 2011 | News Release: Aug 16, 2012 )

Hole JN12016: 8.50 metres grading 0.39% WO₃, including 1.00 metre grading 1.12% WO₃. This interval was coincident with previous gold mineralization of 5.60 metres grading 4.12 g/t Au (including 2.60 metres grading 8.20 g/t Au). ( News Release: Oct 16, 2014 )

The 2024 QMAGT survey identified structural corridors and anomalies that remain open in multiple directions. ( News Release: Aug 19, 2024 )

The inclusion of tungsten mineralization alongside gold at the POW Zone represents a compelling exploration opportunity given growing global interest in critical minerals and secure North American supply chains.

Lost Ace Zone – High-Grade Gold Follow-Up

The Lost Ace Zone, discovered in 2017 and located ~2 km west of POW, features orogenic-style quartz-gold veining. Previous work and the 2024 QMAGT survey highlight near-surface discovery potential:

Channel sampling returned 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 m (including 88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m). ( News Release: Jan 14, 2019 )

The 2019 RAB program (20 holes, 592 m) tested the zone but sampling was hindered by extremely wet hole conditions. Diamond drilling is more appropriate for this target zone. ( News Release: Aug 20, 2019 )

Pristine visible gold grains in bulk soil samples indicate a potential proximal bedrock source. ( News Release: Jan 14, 2019 )

The drilling will be complemented by targeted geological mapping, sampling, and data integration to refine future targets across the property.

Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold Corp., commented: “We are excited to announce our fully contracted 2026 program at Justin. Staging out of the 3 Aces Camp and working with proven contractors that have Yukon experience will allow us to execute efficiently. This campaign is a major step in unlocking the gold and tungsten potential of the project, and we look forward to delivering results to shareholders this fall.”

Milo Mielniczuk, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, added: “The 2026 program is strategically designed to test the highest-priority targets generated from the 2024 QMAGT survey and our historical datasets. With 1,500 metres testing two unique zones, we will systematically evaluate the coincident gold-tungsten system at POW while advancing the high-grade Lost Ace Zone. Our team and contractors are ready for a safe and successful season.”

Justin Gold-Tungsten Project Location

Please click to view image

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project is located adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project in the southeast Yukon within the Tombstone Gold Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province.

The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 28.2 million shares outstanding.

Twitter

LinkedIn

For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abengold.com .

ABEN GOLD CORP.

“Riley Trimble”

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Gold Corp.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, estimated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, carrying out future exploration work, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, goals and other matters. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, increase in costs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligaitons, fluctuation of commodity prices, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.