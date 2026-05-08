GigaCloud Technology Inc to Participate in 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

EL MONTE, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that Larry Wu, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT.

The virtual presentation will be webcast at https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/ and will be available for replay for 90 days after the live event ends.

GigaCloud also will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative, or PondelWilkinson at tkehrli@pondel.com .

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations - ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Todd Kehrli (Investors) – tkehrli@pondel.com

Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com