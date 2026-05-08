Global Ovarian Cancer Research Consortium Announces Next AI Accelerator Grant to Advance Data-Driven Discovery

TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On World Ovarian Cancer Day the Global Ovarian Cancer Research Consortium, of which Ovarian Cancer Canada is a founding partner, today announced the launch of its second $1 million USD AI Accelerator Grant, a major research initiative designed to harness artificial intelligence and large-scale data to accelerate progress against ovarian cancer while promoting international collaboration.

The Consortium’s AI Accelerator Grants are designed to support innovative, data-intensive research projects that leverage cutting-edge computational approaches to address some of the most pressing challenges in ovarian cancer, including but not limited to prevention, initiation, and early detection; the tumor ecosystem; and treatment resistance. The initiative builds on the Consortium’s mission to unite global expertise and resources to drive faster, more meaningful breakthroughs and advance research that improves survival and outcomes for patients worldwide.

AI is already revolutionizing cancer diagnoses—from breast to brain, skin to thyroid—with stunning advances. But ovarian cancer has yet to realize the full power of this transformation – funding has lagged behind other diseases despite the high mortality rate and rising number of diagnoses. The Consortium is committed to changing this, launching their first $1 million initiative last year. Twenty-one international teams, each comprised of researchers from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States competed, with the first grant announced earlier this year.

“Through this AI Accelerator Grant, we can harness AI to understand ovarian cancer and its impact on women faster than ever,” said Tania Vrionis, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada, the only national health charity in Canada dedicated to transforming the lives of those diagnosed with ovarian cancer. “Our global philanthropic partnership, support from Amazon Web Services, and international research collaboration are key to accelerating change. After decades without real progress, women facing ovarian cancer deserve breakthroughs as quickly as we can make them.”

As part of the grant, selected researchers will receive in-kind cloud compute credits from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use within Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance’s AI-enabled, international, collaborative research platform. By anchoring the work within this shared ecosystem, the Consortium ensures that research funded by the AI Accelerator Grant is conducted in a scalable setting that enables real-time data analysis, cross-institutional collaboration, and the integration of diverse datasets. The Consortium is helping to transform how research is conducted, shifting from isolated efforts to a connected, global model of discovery.

The Global Ovarian Cancer Research Consortium includes Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (United States), Ovarian Cancer Action (United Kingdom), Ovarian Cancer Canada (Canada), and Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (Australia). Recognizing the need for innovation and worldwide collaboration, the Consortium was created to accelerate progress by uniting stakeholders in collective action to advance collaboration, innovation, and investment in transformative research, promote data sharing, and address unmet needs and access gaps.

Letters of Intent for the AI Accelerator Grant open today, May 8. Learn more.

ABOUT OVARIAN CANCER CANADA

We are the only national health charity in Canada focused on uncovering key discoveries that can change the reality of an ovarian cancer diagnosis. We are building research capacity, unlocking insights into rarer forms of the disease, addressing urgent needs, and bringing hope to people across the country. After decades without real change, improved outcomes are finally possible.

The 3,000 Canadians diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year deserve our attention. They deserve our focus on demanding action, delivering change, and transforming their lives. We will not rest until women are able to live freely, fully, and uninhibited by ovarian cancer. Towards this goal, we are relentless. Learn more at ovariancanada.org.

About the Global Ovarian Cancer Research Consortium

The Global Ovarian Cancer Research Consortium brings together leading ovarian cancer organizations from around the world to drive collaborative, high-impact research initiatives. By pooling expertise, resources, and data, the Consortium aims to accelerate breakthroughs and improve outcomes for people affected by ovarian cancer globally.