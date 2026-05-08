Frequency Converter Market Size to Hit USD 79.0 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Converter Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Frequency Converter Market Size was valued at USD 32.48 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 79.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.36% over 2026-2035.”

Growing Government Support for Green Hydrogen Projects to Boost Market Growth Globally

The deployment of Frequency Converters has been further expedited by increased global attention to decarbonization and clean hydrogen projects. There is a high need for sophisticated testing and validation systems as a result of governments in major economies making significant investments in green hydrogen production infrastructure. The requirement to guarantee safety, effectiveness, and performance dependability in electrolyzer operations is the main driver of this expansion. To make green hydrogen more affordable, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the U.S. has launched multibillion-dollar projects under the Hydrogen Shot program.

Frequency Converter Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 32.48 Billion

: 32.48 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 79.0 Billion

: 79.0 Billion CAGR : 9.36% during 2026–2035

: 9.36% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Danfoss A/S

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc

Eaton Corporation plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

WEG S.A.

Hitachi Ltd

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

GE Vernova

Honeywell International Inc

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Bosch Rexroth AG

Invertek Drives Ltd

Control Techniques (Nidec)

Frequency Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Low-Voltage Frequency Converters, Medium-Voltage Frequency Converters, High-Voltage Frequency Converters)

• By Application (Industrial Automation, HVAC & Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Marine & Offshore, Power Generation, Others)

• By End-Use (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Marine, Construction, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Low-voltage frequency converters held the dominant type position in 2025, driven by their widespread deployment in industrial automation globally. Medium-Voltage growing fastest for heavy industrial applications due to the growing adoption of medium-voltage drives in offshore wind turbine generator converter systems.

By Application

Industrial Automation maintained the dominant application position in the Frequency Converter Market in 2025, driven by manufacturing's fundamental dependence on precisely controlled motor drives for assembly lines globally. Frequency converters that regulate air handling unit fans, cooling tower fans, chiller compressors, and variable-speed pumps provide significant energy savings in commercial buildings, making HVAC and building automation a sizable and expanding application segment.

Regional Insights:

Due to rapid industrialization in China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, increased production capacity in consumer goods, electronics, and automotive industries, and significant projects in power plants and water works, Asia Pacific has the fastest growth rate in frequency converter sales. With millions of units produced annually in its extensive industrial base, China leads the world market for frequency converters as a single nation.

The United States and Canada make up the sophisticated and technologically advanced North American frequency converter market. Frequency converters are in high demand in the fields of renewable energy, industrial automation, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Industrial Automation Expansion and Energy Efficiency Mandates Augment Market Expansion Globally

The frequency converter business has a strong demand structure that has been in place for many years, and it is currently being strengthened by new regulatory requirements that make energy efficiency investments obligatory. Any industrial operation switching from fixed speed motor usage to variable frequency drives can show measurable energy bill savings that enable a positive return on investment on the converters themselves, typically within 1-3 years. This is an economic argument that has always been strong but is strengthened today by carbon costs, energy price fluctuations, and ESG reporting pressures that turn energy efficiency into a corporate governance issue in addition to an economic one.

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Recent Developments:

2026: ABB launched its ACS880 Series II industrial drive with integrated IIoT connectivity and edge AI predictive maintenance capability, providing real-time motor health analysis that predicts bearing failures, winding degradation, and cooling system issues up to 6 weeks before failure based on vibration, temperature, and electrical signature monitoring embedded within the drive.

2025: Siemens introduced its SINAMICS G120X frequency converter with native PROFINET and OPC UA connectivity and an integrated cybersecurity module meeting IEC 62443 Level 2 requirements, targeting manufacturing facilities deploying converters in IIoT-connected production environments where operational technology cybersecurity is a procurement requirement.

Exclusive Sections of the Frequency Converter Market Report (The USPs):

CONVERSION PERFORMANCE & ENERGY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand conversion efficiency, power factor optimization, harmonic distortion reduction, and energy-saving performance across low-, medium-, and high-voltage frequency converters.

– helps you understand conversion efficiency, power factor optimization, harmonic distortion reduction, and energy-saving performance across low-, medium-, and high-voltage frequency converters. APPLICATION EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate improvements in process control, motor precision, operational reliability, and equipment efficiency across industrial automation, HVAC, marine, and power applications.

– helps you evaluate improvements in process control, motor precision, operational reliability, and equipment efficiency across industrial automation, HVAC, marine, and power applications. END-USE INDUSTRY DEMAND & UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify sector-wise demand trends, productivity improvements, and growing adoption driven by industrial automation and energy efficiency regulations.

– helps you identify sector-wise demand trends, productivity improvements, and growing adoption driven by industrial automation and energy efficiency regulations. SMART SYSTEM INTEGRATION & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY TRENDS – helps you track integration of frequency converters with automation platforms, intelligent motor control systems, and smart industrial infrastructure.

– helps you track integration of frequency converters with automation platforms, intelligent motor control systems, and smart industrial infrastructure. MAINTENANCE OPTIMIZATION & SYSTEM RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you assess reductions in downtime, maintenance requirements, heat generation, and equipment wear through optimized speed control technologies.

– helps you assess reductions in downtime, maintenance requirements, heat generation, and equipment wear through optimized speed control technologies. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGY POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key frequency converter manufacturers based on product innovation, smart control capabilities, operational efficiency, and global market presence.

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