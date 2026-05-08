Concussion Market Size to be Worth USD 12.55 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Increasing Awareness Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Concussion Market size is valued at USD 7.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2026–2035.

From 2026 to 2035, sports injuries, awareness, adoption of preventative techniques, neurocognitive assessments, and use in hospitals, sports, the military, and consumers will drive growth in the Concussion Market Analysis report, which focuses on the development of diagnostic tools, treatment techniques, and wearable monitoring devices.

Concussion Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 7.42 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 12.55 Billion

CAGR: 5.42% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Concussion Market is projected to grow from USD 2.61 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.08 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.60%.

Some essential factors propelling the expansion include an increase in sports-related injuries, the use of wearable monitoring systems and diagnostic tools, an increase in rehabilitation programs, and the infrastructure of hospitals and neurology care.

Rising Sports Injuries and Military Safety Initiatives to Drive Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors driving the expansion of the concussion market is the rise in sports-related injuries and military safety initiatives. To improve patient safety, diagnosis, and rehabilitation, hospitals, clinics, and sports leagues are progressively incorporating wearable sensors, advanced diagnostic equipment, and rehabilitation systems. The expansion of the concussion market is driven by rising awareness, increased use among athletes in adolescent, adult, and professional sports, concurrent advancements in neurocognitive testing, artificial intelligence-based systems, and customized preventive measures.

Concussion Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type / Solution

Diagnostic Tools held the largest market share of 41.27% in 2025 owing to their wide use in hospitals, sports clinics, and military facilities. Monitoring & Wearables are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.85% during 2026–2035 due to the demand for real-time impact detection, AI integration, and at-home recovery tracking as driving forces.

By Diagnosis / Treatment Approach

Medical Intervention dominated with a 47.13% market share in 2025 as hospitals and clinics give more importance to prescription drugs, vestibular therapy and organized rehabilitation. Non-Medical / Preventive Measures are projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.12% through 2026–2035 supported by school programs education in sports and equipment protective.

By End-User / Application

Healthcare Providers captured the largest share of 44.78% in 2025 as more than 4.1 million assessments identified in 2025 being from hospitals/neurology/genetic clinics and rehabs. Sports & Athletics is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period due to a rise in sports injuries and children entering the realm of contact sports.

By Severity / Type

Mild Concussion accounted for the highest market share of 49.36% in 2025 due to high prevalence through schools, sports and clinics with over 5 million affected people in 2025. Severe Concussion / Traumatic Brain Injury is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.21% through 2026–2035 due to increasing traffic, sports and occupational injuries.

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Concussion Market Regional Insights:

With a 38.46% market share in 2025, the North American concussion market is dominated by sophisticated hospital infrastructures, wearable technology, diagnostic tools, and rehabilitation options. This market is growing as a result of the incidence of sports-related injuries, greater military safety initiatives, and the existence of neurology and trauma centers.

The Asia-Pacific Concussion Market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04% between 2026 and 2035, making it the fastest-growing region. Sports-related injuries, rising youth sports involvement, and the expansion of hospitals and neurological care facilities in nations, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are growth factors.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Concussion Market Report:

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Compumedics Limited

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Abbott

BrainScope Company Inc

BIOMÉRIEUX

Magstim

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Oculogica

BioDirection (NanoDx)

Healius Limited

InfraScan, Inc.

NovaSignal Corporation

Raumedic AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Medtronic plc

NeurOptics Inc.

SyncThink Inc.

Concussion Market Recent Developments:

In February 2026 , Nihon Kohden Corporation launched advanced EEG-1200-NE and MEB-2300 X3 systems featuring improved signal processing, real-time brain monitoring, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy for neurological assessments and concussion-related brain activity analysis.

, Nihon Kohden Corporation launched advanced EEG-1200-NE and MEB-2300 X3 systems featuring improved signal processing, real-time brain monitoring, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy for neurological assessments and concussion-related brain activity analysis. In June 2025, Compumedics Limited introduced upgraded EEG and brain monitoring platforms with cloud-based analytics, improved cognitive assessment accuracy, and remote monitoring capabilities, enhancing concussion diagnosis and large-scale neurological data integration across clinical environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CONCUSSION ADOPTION & REPORTING METRICS – helps you understand reporting trends of concussion cases, adoption of baseline cognitive testing, utilization of sideline assessment tools, and implementation of return-to-play and return-to-duty protocols.

– helps you understand reporting trends of concussion cases, adoption of baseline cognitive testing, utilization of sideline assessment tools, and implementation of return-to-play and return-to-duty protocols. CLINICAL OUTCOME & RECOVERY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate recovery timelines, diagnostic accuracy of concussion detection tools, incidence of post-concussion syndrome (PCS), re-injury risks, and symptom resolution rates across treatment approaches.

– helps you evaluate recovery timelines, diagnostic accuracy of concussion detection tools, incidence of post-concussion syndrome (PCS), re-injury risks, and symptom resolution rates across treatment approaches. ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC & DIGITAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-based cognitive assessment tools, wearable head impact monitoring systems, neuroimaging innovations, biomarker-based diagnostics, and remote rehabilitation platforms.

– helps you uncover opportunities in AI-based cognitive assessment tools, wearable head impact monitoring systems, neuroimaging innovations, biomarker-based diagnostics, and remote rehabilitation platforms. SPORTS SAFETY & REGULATORY IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you analyze the influence of sports safety regulations, concussion management guidelines, youth injury prevention initiatives, and return-to-activity standards on market expansion.

– helps you analyze the influence of sports safety regulations, concussion management guidelines, youth injury prevention initiatives, and return-to-activity standards on market expansion. MILITARY & HIGH-RISK OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH MONITORING INSIGHTS – helps you identify growing opportunities in concussion monitoring and rehabilitation across military personnel, contact sports athletes, and high-risk occupational environments.

– helps you identify growing opportunities in concussion monitoring and rehabilitation across military personnel, contact sports athletes, and high-risk occupational environments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key concussion management companies based on diagnostic innovations, digital therapeutics, neuro-rehabilitation solutions, clinical trial activity, and strategic partnerships.

Concussion Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.42% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type / Solution (Diagnostic Tools, Treatment & Management, Monitoring & Wearables)

• By Diagnosis / Treatment Approach (Medical Intervention, Surgical Intervention, Non-Medical / Preventive Measures)

• By End-User / Application (Sports & Athletics, Healthcare Providers, Military / Defense, Consumer / Personal Use)

• By Severity / Type (Mild Concussion, Moderate Concussion, Severe Concussion / Traumatic Brain Injury) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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