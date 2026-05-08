Traws Pharma to Advance Potential Clinical Candidates for the Treatment of Hantavirus Infections

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) (“Traws Pharma”, “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health from respiratory viral diseases, today announced plans to advance potential clinical candidates for the treatment of hantavirus infections.

Traws Pharma is responding to the threat of Hantavirus, a rodent-borne negative-strand RNA virus that typically results in a 30-50% fatality rate when transmitted to humans and which has been implicated as the cause of several cruise ship fatalities and serious illnesses in recent days1.

The Company is already developing small molecule antiviral drugs against negative-strand RNA family viruses including influenza, the deadly H5N1 bird flu, SARS-CoV-2 and others. Viruses in this group face unique obstacles for replicating their genome and expressing viral gene proteins. Evolved solutions to these problems create unique targets for the development of small molecule antiviral drugs. Because the viral target proteins and their mechanisms of action do not exist in humans, the corresponding antiviral drugs generally have high specificity and safety.

“Using our large collection of clinical and non-clinical antiviral drug assets, Traws plans to rapidly advance clinical candidates for the treatment and prevention of Hantavirus disease. These drug candidates have already been tested for inhibition of negative-strand virus replication and may be used alone or in combination to achieve the necessary potency,” commented C. David Pauza, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Traws Pharma. “Traws intends to move rapidly, using its established network of drug development and virus testing assets, to identify the optimal candidates for Hantaan virus treatment and, additionally, to access proprietary chemical libraries for homing in on best potential treatments,” continued Dr. Pauza.

There are no approved treatments for Hantaan pulmonary disease. “The ongoing outbreak, along with frequent resurgence of these viruses in the Southwest United States, South America, Asia and other regions, encourages an emergency program to develop life-saving treatments for this extremely dangerous disease and to enable stockpiling for emergent outbreaks and National Security concerns,” commented Robert R. Redfield, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Traws Pharma and former Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sources:

Wall Street Journal. (2026, May 7). The 33-day 'Atlantic Odyssey' that turned into a hantavirus nightmare. The Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/world/the-33-day-atlantic-odyssey-that-turned-into-a-hantavirus-nightmare-ae8c7f48



About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health in respiratory viral diseases. Traws integrates antiviral drug development, medical intelligence and regulatory strategy to meet real world challenges in the treatment of viral diseases. We are advancing novel investigational oral small molecule antiviral agents that have potent activity against difficult to treat or resistant virus strains that threaten human health: seasonal influenza and H5N1 bird flu, and COVID-19/Long COVID. Tivoxavir marboxil is in development as a once-monthly oral prophylactic agent for influenza prevention, with additional potential as a single-dose therapy for H5N1 bird flu, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease (CEN). Ratutrelvir is in development as a ritonavir-independent COVID treatment, targeting the Main protease (Mpro or 3CL protease).

For more information, please visit www.trawspharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the Company, its business and product candidates, including the potential opportunity, market size, benefits, effectiveness, safety, and the clinical and regulatory plans for ratutrelvir and tivoxavir marboxil, as well as plans for its legacy programs. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “preliminary”, “encouraging”, “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Traws believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including Traws’ ability to identify and advance potential clinical candidates for the treatment of hantavirus infections; the outcome of Traws’ IND filing with the FDA for tivoxavir marboxil, including the current FDA clinical hold; the success and timing of Traws’ clinical trials including when Traws will report the final analysis of the Phase 2 studies of ratutrelvir; the potential efficacy of ratutrelvir for the treatment of COVID-19, including the potential to reduce the risk of COVID rebound and Long COVID; the potential for ratutrelvir to gain market acceptance, if and when regulatory approval is obtained, or to become the new standard of care; Traws’ interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and similar foreign regulators; collaborations; market conditions; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the ongoing need for improved therapy to reduce the frequency of clinical rebound and the concomitant risk for Long COVID; the extent of the spread and threat of the bird flu; the Company’s cash projections; Traws’ ability to raise additional capital when needed; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Traws’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Traws undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Traws Pharma Contact:

Charles Parker

Traws Pharma, Inc.

cparker@trawspharma.com

www.trawspharma.com

Investor Contact:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com