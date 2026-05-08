Spectral Medical Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

 | Source: Spectral Medical Inc. Spectral Medical Inc.

  • PMA submission targeted for May 29, 2026 in alignment with FDA
  • Vantive commits to additional funding support ahead of PMA acceptance milestone

TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provided a corporate update.

The first quarter of 2026 marked continued progress across regulatory, clinical and commercial readiness initiatives as the Company advances toward submission of its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Premarket Approval (“PMA”) application for Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). During the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, Spectral further strengthened the clinical and scientific foundation supporting PMX, highlighted by the publication of the Tigris trial in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and presentation at the Society of Critical Care Medicine Annual Congress in Chicago

The Company is targeting a PMA submission date of May 29, 2026, a timeline established in coordination with the FDA to support both submission readiness and efficient allocation of review resources. The timing reflects incorporation of complete 12-month mortality data from the Tigris study, as well as completion of key non-clinical modules, including human factors engineering testing, to support a complete and compliant submission.

“Our focus remains on executing a high-quality and comprehensive PMA submission while advancing commercialization readiness alongside our partner Vantive,” said Chris Seto, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Medical. “We are encouraged by the continued support from Vantive, including their decision to provide additional funding ahead of the PMA acceptance milestone. We believe this reflects a shared commitment to the PMX program and provides additional flexibility as we execute against this important regulatory step. The progress achieved during the quarter reinforces the strength of the Tigris data and the totality of evidence supporting PMX as we move toward submission and, ultimately, potential approval in the United States.”

John A. Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral Medical, added, “The consistency of benefit observed across endpoints, particularly at later timepoints, supports the concept that treatment effects become more apparent as patients recover beyond the acute phase of septic shock.”

Corporate Highlights During & Subsequent to the First Quarter of 2026

Tigris

  • Tigris manuscript published on March 23, 2026:
    • The Tigris manuscript was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, one of the world’s leading peer-reviewed journals in critical care and respiratory medicine.
    • The publication confirms the previously reported positive findings for the primary and key secondary endpoints announced in August 2025, while providing additional analyses on survival, safety, secondary and sensitivity analyses:
      • Confirms positive results for primary and key secondary endpoints with 95.3% and 99.4% probability of benefit for PMX at 28-day and 90-day mortality
      • After adjusting for baseline severity, absolute risk reduction for mortality of 10.3% at 28-days and 15.5% at 90-days
      • Kaplan-Meier survival curves demonstrated continued separation beyond day 28, indicating that the survival benefit observed with PMX was sustained over time.
      • Safety profile consistent with standard of care with no significant difference in adverse events
    • The findings further suggest that treatment effects observed at earlier timepoints are sustained and may become more apparent over longer-term follow-up, consistent with the recovery trajectory of critically ill septic shock patients.
  • Society of Critical Care Medicine (“SCCM”) Critical Care Congress, Chicago March 24, 2026:
    • Results from the Tigris study presented on March 24, 2026 at the SCCM Annual Congress in the Late-Breaking Studies Affecting Patient Outcomes session
    • Presented by Dr. Javier Neyra, first author of the Tigris paper
  • PMA Submission:
    • PMA submission date targeted for May 29, 2026.
    • Timing established in coordination with the FDA
      • Supports submission readiness and efficient allocation of review resources
    • Based on FDA feedback, 12-month mortality data from the Tigris study is to be incorporated into the PMA submission
    • The Company believes the inclusion of complete 12-month mortality outcomes will further inform the FDA’s review and contribute to the totality of clinical evidence supporting PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock.
    • Spectral currently anticipates being in a position to report topline 12-month mortality data in June 2026, subject to the completion of additional data analysis.

PMX Commercialization

  • Ongoing collaboration with Vantive on commercialization planning.
  • Vantive intends to submit 510(k) application for its PrisMax system, expected to be the primary ICU platform for PMX treatment.
  • Market readiness efforts are aligned with potential FDA approval timelines.

Financing

  • On May 07, 2026, the Company entered into a side letter agreement with Vantive US Healthcare LLC in respect of its existing senior secured promissory note.
  • Under the agreement, Vantive agreed, at its sole discretion, to advance US$1.0 million as a partial funding of the US$2.0 million Tranche D, notwithstanding that the related milestone (PMA filing acceptance) had not yet been satisfied.
  • Upon funding, the advance is treated as an amount drawn under the promissory note.
  • The remaining US$1.0 million of Tranche D remains subject to the original milestone conditions, and Vantive has no obligation to fund any further amounts unless such conditions are satisfied or otherwise agreed.

Financial Review

Revenue for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 was $891,000 compared to $572,000 for the same three-month period last year, representing an increase of $319,000, or 56%. The increase was primarily driven by higher Product revenue, including proprietary biochemical sales, instrumentation sales, and PMX pre-commercialization activities, partially offset by a decrease in Royalty revenue and EAA diagnostic sales mix. Product revenue increased to $386,000 from $176,000 in the prior-year period.

Operating expenses for the three-months ended March 31, 2026, were $3,633,000 compared to $13,049,000 for the same period in the preceding year, a decrease of $9,416,000 or 72 %. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower fair value adjustments on derivative liabilities (a non-cash item), as well as foreign exchange adjustments on derivative liabilities and convertible debentures. These variances resulted largely from changes in market assumptions and the market price used to calculate the option feature. Excluding the derivative fair value adjustment and foreign exchange adjustments on derivative liabilities and convertible debentures, expenses increased period-over-period, primarily due to higher interest expense, regulatory and investor relations costs, facilities costs and share-based compensation. Increase in interest expense reflects higher outstanding debt related to the Company’s convertible notes and the Vantive promissory note, including a full-quarter accrual of paid-in-kind (PIK) interest. Interest expense of $1,600,000 which relates to the three months ended March 31, 2026 in relation to convertible notes previously issued and May 2025 and August 2025 promissory notes issued.

Clinical development and regulatory program costs (as disclosed in Note 13 of the consolidated financial statements) were $768,000 for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $1,585,000 for the same period in the prior year. A significant portion of clinical trial and regulatory costs consists of consulting and professional fees paid to contract research organizations, clinical sites, and other clinical and regulatory consultants .The decrease in clinical costs reflects the completion of Tigris enrollment in April 2025 and reduced clinical site activity, partially offset by an increase in activities related to the Company’s ongoing FDA PMA submission, including regulatory consulting, data analysis, and other submission-readiness work. Cumulative trial and regulatory program costs total as of March 31, 2026 was $59,932,000.

Loss for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 was $2,938,000 ($0.01 per share) compared to a loss of $12,605,000 ($0.04 per share) for the same period in the prior year. The decreased loss of $9,667,000 was due to decreased operating expenses, primarily due to decreased fair value adjustment of derivative liability on March 31, 2026.

About Spectral 

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s FDA cleared Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the clinically available test for endotoxin in blood.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, licensed by Health Canada, and has been used safely and effectively with over 360,000 units sold worldwide to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

The Tigris Trial is a confirmatory study of PMX in addition to standard care vs standard care alone and is designed as a 2:1 randomized trial of 150 patients using Bayesian statistics. Endotoxic septic shock is a malignant form of sepsis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RANrHHi9L8.

The trial methods are detailed in “Bayesian methods: a potential path forward for sepsis trials”.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

Ali Mahdavi Chris Seto
Capital Markets & Investor Relations CEO
Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc. Spectral Medical Inc.
416-962-3300  
am@spinnakercmi.com cseto@spectraldx.com
   

Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In CAD (000s), except for share and per share data
(Unaudited)

 Notes

March 31,
2026
 December 31,
2025
 
$ $ 
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash 1,918 4,071 
Trade and other receivables 478 205 
Inventories 478 377 
Prepayments and other assets 959 640 
  3,833 5,293 
Non-current assets   
Right-of-use-asset 290 321 
Property and equipment 135 153 
Intangible asset 319 333 
Total assets 4,577 6,100 
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Trade and other payables 3,460 2,484 
Contract liabilities6545 693 
Lease liability 138 136 
Notes payable717,423 16,435 
Derivative liability743,929 46,520 
  65,495 66,268 
Non-current liability   
Lease liability 200 235 
Contract liabilities64,443 4,564 
Promissory notes84,508 4,285 
Interest accrual promissory note 699 470 
Total liabilities 75,345 75,822 
Shareholders' deficiency10  
Share capital 96,685 95,933 
Contributed surplus 10,220 10,220 
Share-based compensation 13,406 12,266 
Warrants 390 390 
Deficit (191,469)(188,531)
Total shareholders' deficiency  (70,768)(69,722)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency 4,577 6,100 


Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
In CAD (000s), except for share and per share data
(Unaudited)

 Notes
Three months
ended March 31, 2026		 Three months
ended March 31,2025		 
  $ $ 
Revenue6891 572 
Expenses   
Cost of goods sold 193 125 
Gross Profit 698 447 
Raw materials and consumables used 107 142 
Salaries and benefits14968 1,056 
Consulting and professional fees 859 1,266 
Regulatory and investor relations 205 129 
Travel and entertainment 76 77 
Facilities and communication 99 58 
Insurance 104 101 
Depreciation and amortization 43 41 
Interest expense7,81,600 1,083 
Foreign exchange (gain) and loss 1,283 (36)
Share-based compensation101,621 1,260 
Other expense 51 59 
Fair value adjustment derivative liabilities7(3,383)7,813 
  3,633 13,049 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period from continuing operations (2,935)(12,602)
Loss from discontinued operations4(3)(3)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,938)(12,605)
Basic and diluted loss from continuing operations per common share11(0.01)(0.04)
Basic and diluted loss from discontinued operations per common share11(0.00)(0.00)
Basic and diluted loss per common share11(0.01)(0.04)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted11293,233,056 284,760,158 
      


Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Deficiency
In CAD (000s), except for share and per share data
(Unaudited)

 NotesNumber of
Shares		Share
Capital		Contributed
surplus		Share-based
compensation		 Warrants Deficit Total Shareholders’
(deficiency) equity		 
   $$$ $ $ $ 
Balance January 1, 2025 284,316,20790,56610,14911,196 1,383 (140,839)(27,545)
Share options exercised 431,882219-(74)- - 145 
RSU released 350,386100-(100)- - - 
Warrants exercised 18,75012-- (3)- 9 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period ---- - (12,605)(12,605)
Share-based compensation --1,260 - - 1,260 
Balance March 31, 2025 285,117,22590,89710,14912,282 1,380 (153,444)(38,736)
Share options exercised 1,379,1681,345 (607)- - 738 
RSU released 687,295268 (268)- - 0 
Warrants exercised 5,379,2253,423  (919)- 2,504 
Warrants expired   71 (71) 0 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period      (35,087)(35,087)
Share-based compensation    859   859 
Balance December 31, 2025 292,562,91395,93310,22012,266 390 (188,531)(69,722)
Balance January 1, 2026 292,562,91395,93310,22012,266 390 (188,531)(69,722)
Share Options Exercised10549,548494 (223)  271 
RSU released10306,530258 (258)  - 
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period      (2,938)(2,938)
Share-based compensation10   1,621   1,621 
Balance March 31, 2026 293,418,99196,68510,22013,406 390 (191,469)(70,768)
             


Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
In CAD (000s), except for share and per share data
(Unaudited)

 Notes

Three months
ended March
31, 2026		 Three months
ended March
31, 2025		 
$ $ 
Cash flow provided by (used in)   
Operating activities   
Loss for the period (2,938)(12,605)
Adjustments for:   
Depreciation on right-of-use asset 31 31 
Depreciation on property and equipment 18 25 
Amortization of intangible asset 14 4 
Amortization and derivative related financing fee764 63 
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) and loss 1,283 (26)
Interest expense on lease liability 5 6 
Accreted interest on promissory note8151 - 
Interest expense on promissory note8229 - 
Accreted Interest on notes payable71,215 1,076 
Share-based compensation101,621 1,260 
Fair Value adjustment derivative liabilities7(3,383)7,813 
Changes in items of working capital:   
Trade and other receivables (273)141 
Inventories (101)28 
Prepayments and other assets (319)(289)
Trade and other payables 266 820 
Contract liabilities6(269)219 
Net cash used in operating activities (2,386)(1,434)
Investing activities - - 
Net cash used in investing activities - - 
Financing activities   
Lease liability payments (38)(38)
Share options exercised10271 145 
Share warrants exercised10- 9 
Net cash used in financing activities 232 116 
Decrease in cash (2,153)(1,318)
Cash, beginning of period 4,071 2,988 
Cash, end of period 1,918 1,670 



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