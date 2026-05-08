|Series
|RIKB 29 0416
|Settlement Date
|05/13/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|24,956
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.209
|/
|7.660
|Total Number of Bids Received
|55
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|37,226
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|40
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|40
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.209
|/
|7.660
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.489
|/
|7.550
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.209
|/
|7.660
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.303
|/
|7.620
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.489
|/
|7.550
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.954
|/
|7.760
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.226
|/
|7.650
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.49
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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May 06, 2026 11:35 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 29 0416ISINIS0000039121Maturity Date04/16/2029Auction Date05/08/2026Settlement Date05/13/202610% addition05/12/2026 Buyback issueRIKB 26 1015Buyback price (clean)99.4600 On the Auction...Read More
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April 21, 2026 11:39 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 17. April, at the price...Read More