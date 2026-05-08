Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 29 0416
Settlement Date 05/13/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 24,956
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.209/7.660
Total Number of Bids Received 55
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 37,226
Total Number of Successful Bids 40
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 40
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.209/7.660
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.489/7.550
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.209/7.660
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.303/7.620
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.489/7.550
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.954/7.760
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.226/7.650
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.49

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