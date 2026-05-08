Home Appliances Market to Reach USD 710.21 Bn by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Holding a 48.35% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the home appliances market size is projected to grow from USD 562.22 billion in 2026 to USD 710.21 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing rising demand for smart, connected, and energy-efficient appliances as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, automation, and lower electricity consumption in everyday living.

Growth momentum is further supported by rapid urbanization, improving disposable incomes, and strong replacement demand across major economies. Consumers are showing a growing preference for IoT-enabled products such as smart refrigerators, intelligent washing machines, and automated climate-control systems that integrate seamlessly with connected home ecosystems.

At the same time, manufacturers are focusing on localized production, digital-first retail strategies, and enhanced after-sales services to strengthen competitiveness and improve customer retention

Home Appliances Market Share by Region

North America continues to be a key market for home appliances, driven largely by replacement purchases and growing consumer interest in premium, energy-efficient, and connected products. Major manufacturers are expanding local production capabilities to improve supply reliability, reduce delivery timelines, and strengthen service support across appliance categories. Demand is also benefiting from home renovation activities and increasing preference for modern cooling, laundry, and heating solutions. While consumers often research products online, in-store experiences and installation services still play an important role in final purchasing decisions for large household appliances.

Europe remains an important market for home appliances, supported by strong sustainability initiatives and growing consumer focus on energy-efficient products. Environmental regulations and appliance labeling standards are encouraging households to replace older equipment with advanced refrigeration, laundry, and dishwashing solutions that consume less energy. Premium brands continue to perform well through specialty retail stores, while online channels are gaining traction, particularly for smaller appliances. At the same time, increasing emphasis on product repairability and long-term usability is driving innovation across the region’s appliance industry.

Home Appliances Market Growth Drivers

Rising Sustainability Regulations Accelerate Demand for Next-Generation Home Appliances

Governments across major economies are introducing stricter energy-efficiency regulations, encouraging consumers and businesses to replace older appliances with advanced, eco-friendly alternatives. Updated efficiency standards in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia are driving manufacturers to redesign product portfolios with smarter energy management features and improved performance ratings. These evolving regulations are also pushing appliance makers to accelerate innovation in connected technologies, software-enabled upgrades, and sustainable product engineering. In response, companies are rolling out refreshed models, trade-in programs, and energy-saving solutions to meet changing compliance requirements while addressing growing consumer demand for lower utility costs and environmentally responsible living.

Smart Home Adoption and Connected Technologies Reshaping Appliance Demand

The growing popularity of smart homes and connected living is transforming the global home appliances industry, with consumers increasingly seeking products that offer automation, remote access, voice control, and energy-monitoring capabilities. Rising adoption of IoT-enabled devices is encouraging manufacturers to integrate advanced technologies such as AI-powered diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and intelligent energy management into everyday appliances. The expansion of home energy management systems and digitally connected ecosystems is further accelerating innovation across refrigeration, cooking, and laundry categories. Leading appliance brands are focusing on smarter, more personalized user experiences by embedding AI-driven features that improve convenience, optimize energy usage, and support seamless interaction across connected household devices.

“The global home appliances market reflects steady, demand-led expansion shaped by replacement cycles and evolving consumer preferences. Mordor Intelligence’s analysis is grounded in consistent data validation and cross-market comparisons, offering decision-makers a reliable, unbiased view versus fragmented alternative sources.” Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Major Segments Highlighted in the Home Appliances Market Report

By Product



Major Home Appliances

Refrigerators

Freezers

Washing Machines

Dishwashers

Ovens (Including Combi & Microwave)

Air Conditioners

Other Major Appliances (Range Hoods, Cooktops.)





Small Home Appliances

Coffee Makers

Food Processors

Grills and Roasters

Electric Kettles

Juicers and Blenders

Air Fryers

Vacuum Cleaners

Other Small Appliances (Toasters, Rice Cookers, Tea Makers, Waffle Makers)



By Distribution Channel



Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels



By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX Countries

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Home Appliances Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 562.22 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 710.21 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product: Major Home Appliances, Small Home Appliances, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Home Appliances Companies: Covers global industry insights, overall market assessment, key segment analysis, available financial performance data, strategic business intelligence, competitive positioning and market share analysis of leading companies, product and service portfolios, and recent industry developments.

Haier

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Bosch-Siemens Hausgeräte

Midea Group

Electrolux AB

Panasonic Corporation

Philips Domestic Appliances

GE Appliances

Hisense

Arcelik (Beko, Grundig)

Sharp Corporation

Gree Electric Appliances

TCL Electronics

Sub-Zero Group

SMEG

Dyson

SharkNinja

Fisher & Paykel

Miele & Cie. KG



Get in-depth industry insights on the home appliances market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-home-appliances-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Major Home Appliances Market Size: The global major home appliances market was valued at USD 418.85 billion in 2025 to USD 434.68 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 523.44 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.78%. Growth is being supported by increasing urban residential development, stronger adoption of smart and connected appliances, and rising demand for energy-efficient household solutions.

Smart Home Appliances Market Share: The Smart Home Appliances Market report offers comprehensive analysis across key product categories including smart refrigerators, smart ovens, smart dishwashers, and other connected appliances, while also examining connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and other emerging platforms. The study further evaluates online and offline distribution channels, analyzes demand across residential and commercial end users, and provides regional market forecasts and insights in terms of market value (USD).

Small Home Appliances Market Growth: The small home appliances industry is highly competitive, with global brands and regional players competing across premium, mid-range, and value segments. While established companies maintain strong positioning in the premium category, emerging online-focused brands and private-label offerings are rapidly expanding their presence in affordable product segments. Companies are increasingly prioritizing product innovation, stronger omnichannel strategies, and direct-to-consumer sales models to improve customer engagement and navigate shifting retail dynamics.

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