Global Vetronics Market Size to Hit USD 9.10 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Vetronics Market size was valued at USD 5.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.10 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The market is expected to increase rapidly between 2026 and 2035 due to emerging trends in armored/unmanned ground vehicles, digital battlefield technologies, AI systems, and defense modernization projects.

Vetronics Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 5.28 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 9.10 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 5.72%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Vetronics Market was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The United States dominates the North American Vetronics market due to extensive investments in defense modernization programs and procurement of next-generation combat vehicles. The procurement of expensive armored combat vehicles, the expansion of modernization projects, and the growing acceptance of AI-based and network-centric Vetronics solutions are some of the major reasons propelling this market's growth.

Rising Defense Modernization Programs to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The demand for sophisticated vetronic systems will keep growing because to rising investments in cutting-edge military platforms, such as unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and main battle tanks (MBTs). In order to enhance their capacity to command, direct, communicate, navigate, and monitor situational awareness, the military and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been turning their attention toward cutting-edge technologies that integrate AI, digital, and networked solutions. Additionally, cooperation between defense contractors, system integrators, and technology suppliers will expedite deployments due to the growing emphasis on digitization on the battlefield.

Major Vetronics Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin

RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall

Elbit Systems

Saab AB

L3Harris Technologies

Honeywell

Leonardo DRS

Kongsberg Gruppen

Oshkosh Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Moog Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Hensoldt

Indra Sistemas

Segmentation Analysis:

By System / Component Type

Command & Control Systems held the largest market share of 28.25% in 2025 due to their critical role in mission coordination, battlefield decision-making, and integration of multiple subsystems across armored and combat vehicles. Communication Systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.48% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing demand for secure data exchange, network-centric warfare capabilities, and interoperable communication across platforms.

By Platform (Vehicle Type)

Armored Vehicles held the largest market share of 24.25% in 2025 due to widespread deployment across defense fleets. Light Protected Vehicles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.36% during 2026–2035 driven by rising demand for mobility, rapid deployment, and protection in asymmetric warfare scenarios.

By Technology

Digital Vetronics held the largest market share of 30.25% in 2025 due to their widespread adoption in modern defense vehicles globally. AI-enabled Vetronics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.50% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, and autonomous decision-support systems.

By Application

Combat Operations held the largest market share of 28.12% in 2025 due to the extensive use of Vetronics in armored and combat vehicles for mission execution globally. Surveillance & Reconnaissance is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.50% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing demand for real-time intelligence, monitoring, and target identification across modern battlefields.

By End User

Defense Forces held the largest market share of 55.23% in 2025 as the primary users of vetronics systems, accounting for large-scale deployment across armored vehicles, infantry platforms, and specialized combat units. Defense Contractors / Integrators are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.54% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing outsourcing of system integration and platform modernization programs globally.

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Vetronics Market Key Segments

By System / Component Type

Command & Control Systems

Communication Systems

Navigation & Positioning Systems

Power Management Systems

Display & Interface Systems

Others

By Platform (Vehicle Type)

Armored Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks (MBTs)

Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs)

Light Protected Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Combat Support Vehicles

Others

By Technology

Digital Vetronics Systems

AI-enabled Vetronics Systems

Analog Vetronics Systems

Hybrid Vetronics Architectures

Network-centric Systems

Open / Modular Architecture Systems

Others

By Application

Combat Operations

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Command & Control

Navigation & Targeting

Situational Awareness

Others

By End User

Defense Forces (Army, Marines, etc.)

Homeland Security Agencies

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Defense Contractors / Integrators

Others

Regional Insights:

With a 36.35% market share in 2025, the North American vetronics market is leading thanks to early adoption of integrated electronic systems across armored and combat vehicles, robust military spending, and sophisticated defense infrastructure. The area gains from ongoing modernization initiatives, significant investments in cutting-edge battlefield technologies, and a robust presence of top defense companies.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Vetronics Market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% between 2026 and 2035. Rising defense spending, worries over territorial security, and growing investments in armored vehicle modernization initiatives in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea all support it.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Lockheed Martin advanced its integrated mission systems initiatives by enhancing open-architecture vetronics solutions designed to improve real-time data sharing, sensor fusion, and battlefield connectivity across multi-domain operations.

, Lockheed Martin advanced its integrated mission systems initiatives by enhancing open-architecture vetronics solutions designed to improve real-time data sharing, sensor fusion, and battlefield connectivity across multi-domain operations. In June 2025, RTX expanded its next-generation battlefield electronics portfolio by advancing integrated communication and sensing systems designed to improve interoperability, targeting accuracy, and real-time decision-making in armored platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VETRONICS ADOPTION & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of vetronics systems across defense vehicle fleets, integration trends in new procurements, and the transition from legacy systems to AI-enabled digital vetronics platforms.

– helps you understand the penetration of vetronics systems across defense vehicle fleets, integration trends in new procurements, and the transition from legacy systems to AI-enabled digital vetronics platforms. MISSION READINESS & SYSTEM PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate system reliability, mission uptime, communication efficiency, interoperability across network-centric operations, and failure rates under combat and extreme operational conditions.

– helps you evaluate system reliability, mission uptime, communication efficiency, interoperability across network-centric operations, and failure rates under combat and extreme operational conditions. AI-DRIVEN VETRONICS & NEXT-GENERATION TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you uncover advancements in autonomous functionalities, predictive maintenance, digital twin technologies, software-defined vehicles, sensor fusion, and cybersecurity-focused vetronics systems.

– helps you uncover advancements in autonomous functionalities, predictive maintenance, digital twin technologies, software-defined vehicles, sensor fusion, and cybersecurity-focused vetronics systems. DEFENSE MODERNIZATION & PROCUREMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze the impact of military modernization programs, procurement policies, autonomous combat vehicle adoption, and digital battlefield initiatives on global vetronics demand.

– helps you analyze the impact of military modernization programs, procurement policies, autonomous combat vehicle adoption, and digital battlefield initiatives on global vetronics demand. OEM PARTNERSHIPS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify the role of OEM collaborations, defense contracts, open-architecture platforms, and system integrators in strengthening market penetration and deployment capabilities.

– helps you identify the role of OEM collaborations, defense contracts, open-architecture platforms, and system integrators in strengthening market penetration and deployment capabilities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading vetronics providers based on technological innovation, R&D investments, autonomous combat integration, product portfolios, and regional defense contracts.

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Vetronics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.28 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.72% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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