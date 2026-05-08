State of New York Offers Bell 430 Helicopter Through Online Auction on GovDeals

LATHAM, N.Y., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of New York is currently offering a surplus helicopter for sale to qualified buyers through a public online auction hosted on GovDeals, the leading marketplace for government agencies to sell surplus assets.

The 2000 Bell 430 Executive Helicopter is now up for auction until May 14, 2026. Located in Latham, New York, this twin-engine helicopter is part of the State’s aviation fleet and is suitable for both private and commercial use. Bidding is currently open; interested parties must register on GovDeals and provide a refundable $10,000 deposit to participate in the auction.

Online government auctions like GovDeals offer a straightforward way to acquire surplus aviation equipment, connecting sellers with qualified buyers nationwide and generating significant revenue from previous aviation sales.

The State of New York utilizes online auctions as part of its surplus asset program, enabling broader buyer participation and competitive bidding. Buyers can review asset details, schedule inspections where available, and submit bids securely online.

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the helicopter prior to placing any bids. To bid on this helicopter or any other assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create a free bidder account and complete the registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.

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