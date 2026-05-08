Kratos Names Odon, Indiana as Home of New Hypersonic Test Facility

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced today that it has selected Odon, Indiana, as the future home of its new mid-tier coupled arc jet and laser facility. The site selection represents a major milestone for Project Helios following the company’s prior announcement of award to design and build the new test capability.

After an extensive, multi-state review, Kratos determined that Odon, Indiana, best meets the technical and operational requirements for the Project. Kratos expresses its enthusiasm for joining the local community and contributing to the region’s growing role in the nation’s defense industrial base.

“This was a highly competitive process with several strong candidate locations,” said Michael Johns, Senior Vice President at Kratos. “Kratos continues to lean forward to support our critical defense infrastructure and partner with communities, like Odon, that share our passion for serving our nation. We deeply appreciate the support we received from local and state leadership throughout the selection process. Their commitment to fostering advanced technology development played a key role in this decision.”

Project Helios is driven by a set of core design priorities that advance both technical capability and national security objectives. The program provides a critical bridge between laboratory material development and fielded system applications, enabling more efficient transition of hypersonic materials into operational use. It expands the nation’s aerothermal testing bandwidth to support growing defense demands, while delivering higher-throughput, cost-effective evaluation at scale. At the same time, Project Helios reflects Kratos’ long-term commitment to collaboration, innovation, and investment in the infrastructure necessary to sustain and strengthen national defense capabilities.

The new facility is being designed to address critical gaps in the current U.S. test infrastructure by providing aerothermal testing for materials used on hypersonic systems at an accessible scale. Once complete, the Odon-based capability will complement existing national test ranges and increase access to vital material evaluation resources for all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and Department of War.

“We are grateful for the outstanding partnership from Indiana’s leadership and our utility collaborators, including Utilities District of Western Indiana and Hoosier Energy,” said Dave Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense and Rocket Support Services Division. “Their proactive engagement was invaluable as we determined the best home for this critical capability, which we are excited to make available to the defense community. We look forward to a long and productive presence in the region.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com