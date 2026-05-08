American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Advances Texatron Testing Readiness with Completion of 5MW Pre-Production Structural Frame

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company focused on fusion energy technologies, reports that fabrication partners in Odessa, Texas have completed the structural frame for the Company’s 5MW Texatron™ pre-production unit, representing an important milestone in the Company’s progression toward integrated system assembly and controlled testing readiness.

The structural frame serves as the primary physical platform for integration of major system components, including wiring infrastructure, control systems, diagnostics, shielding elements, and related security and support features associated with the Texatron™ platform.

The unit is currently undergoing additional integration work and modifications prior to shipment to the Company’s Fort Worth, Texas facility, where American Fusion anticipates initiating controlled system testing and instrumentation validation following applicable regulatory review and site readiness preparations.

American Fusion has submitted a regulatory application to the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”) relating to planned testing activities and associated facility infrastructure, including a secure testing environment intended to support controlled fusion system evaluation and diagnostics.

The Company expects the integration and testing phase to occur incrementally, with initial efforts focused on system assembly, diagnostics integration, safety validation, and controlled operational testing prior to any broader performance evaluation activities.

Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion, stated, “Completion of the pre-production frame is an important engineering milestone because it moves the Texatron platform from prototype development toward integrated system assembly and controlled testing. Our focus now is disciplined integration, instrumentation, regulatory compliance, and data collection so that system performance can ultimately be evaluated in a controlled environment.”

American Fusion’s transition from prototype development to its first 5MW pre-production Texatron™ unit marks an important inflection point in the Company’s evolution. Having already designed and built nine successive prototypes, American Fusion believes it has demonstrated iterative progress in system design, engineering, and integration.

The move into pre-production signifies a transition from earlier prototype development toward broader system validation and future scalable application. This 5MW unit is not intended as simply another test device, but rather as a commercial-intent system being developed to support controlled testing, diagnostics, performance evaluation, and future deployment considerations. In that sense, it represents an important step toward commercialization, helping bridge the gap between laboratory development and infrastructure-grade energy applications.

In parallel with system integration efforts, the Company is advancing procurement of diagnostic and verification equipment intended to support future testing activities, including instrumentation designed to measure plasma characteristics, electrical output, and other operational performance metrics associated with the Texatron™ architecture.

The Company believes the completion of the structural frame and transition into integrated system assembly represents an important step in advancing the Texatron™ platform toward pre-commercial testing and validation activities.

Capital Formation Update

In support of the Company's ongoing development, integration, and testing activities, American Fusion has engaged Revere Securities LLC ("Revere") to serve as a non-exclusive finder in connection with a proposed offering of up to $5.0 million (the "Offering"). The Offering is being conducted pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement and accompanying Form of Warrant, providing participating institutional and accredited investors with warrant coverage alongside the underlying securities. Revere's role is limited to introducing prospective investors to the Company; American Fusion retains sole responsibility for structuring the Offering, determining final terms, and accepting any subscriptions. Net proceeds are intended to support continued advancement of the Texatron™ platform, including system integration, procurement of diagnostic and verification equipment, regulatory and testing activities, and general working capital.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For a Company Overview please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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