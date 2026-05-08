Moomoo Canada Partners with Nasdaq to Launch Canada’s First Live, Real-Money National Trading Competition





TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Canada today announced Canada’s Top Trader, the country’s first-ever live, real-money national trading competition, launched in partnership with Nasdaq.

Breaking away from traditional paper-trading simulations, this competition is built for self-directed investors at every level. Participants will compete using real capital and actual market conditions on the moomoo platform, offering a true test of strategy, execution, and results. Registration opens May 1, 2026, with the competition running from June 1–30, 2026.

To ensure fairness across all portfolio sizes, Canada’s Top Trader utilizes Time-Weighted Percentage Return (TWR)—an institutional-grade performance measurement. This approach allows investors to be ranked on the quality of their strategies rather than the size of their accounts. Traders can vie for national dominance or represent their home province on dedicated regional leaderboards.

“moomoo was built on the belief that every investor deserves access to a professional-grade edge,” said Michael Arbus, CEO of Moomoo Canada. “In today’s markets, that edge comes down to one thing, spotting the right factors early and acting on them. That’s what we’ve built into the platform: deep market data, advanced tools, and AI designed to surface what matters, so that investors can make sharper decisions and continuously improve their trading strategies.

With Canada’s Top Trader, we’re taking that a step further. This is not just a paper trade simulation. This is a live, real-market event with real profits and losses. And through our Yorkville store in Toronto, home of The Moomoo Trade Academy, traders get unparalleled access to hands-on learning, real market insights, and a community built around one goal, getting better.”

Getting Prepared: The Moomoo Trade Academy

To help traders get ready for Canada’s Top Trader, moomoo offers a wide selection of educational resources through its platforms, including tutorials, market explainers, and in-depth product guides.

In-Person Workshops: From May 7–21, the moomoo store in Yorkville (95A Bloor Street West) will host expert-led sessions on intelligent investing and advanced options strategies for local residents in Toronto.

From May 7–21, the moomoo store in Yorkville (95A Bloor Street West) will host expert-led sessions on intelligent investing and advanced options strategies for local residents in Toronto. Digital Access: For traders outside the Greater Toronto Area, all sessions will be available via live-streaming and on-demand video through the moomoo app.

Prizes and Rewards

The competition features a total prize pool valued at approximately $1 million CAD, structured to reward both elite performance and community engagement:

Grand Prize: The top-ranked trader will have the chance to win up to $100,000 in stock assets and the title of Canada’s Top Trader.

The top-ranked trader will have the chance to win up to and the title of Canada’s Top Trader. Participation Lottery: To encourage broad engagement, 1,000 participants will be selected via lottery to win $100 each.

To encourage broad engagement, 1,000 participants will be selected via lottery to win $100 each. Special Awards: Recognition will also be given for categories including Highest Win Rate, Minimum Drawdown, and the Super Comeback award.



Competition Dates & Eligibility

Registration Period: May 1 – June 30, 2026

May 1 – June 30, 2026 Competition Window: June 1 – June 30, 2026

June 1 – June 30, 2026 Entry Requirement: A minimum of $1,000 CAD in account assets (new deposits or existing equity).

A minimum of $1,000 CAD in account assets (new deposits or existing equity). Late Entry: Participants may join after June 1; performance will be calculated from the date of entry.

Participants may join after June 1; performance will be calculated from the date of entry. Withdrawal Policy: Withdrawals made during the competition period may result in disqualification, per the official terms and conditions.



Eligible traders can register through the moomoo app starting May 1. For full rules, eligibility requirements, and prize terms, please visit the official moomoo Canada competition channel.

About Moomoo Financial Canada

Recognized as the #1 U.S. stock trading platform for Canadians, Moomoo Financial Canada offers professional-grade trading tools, real-time data, and advanced analytics to help Canadian investors make informed decisions. Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Moomoo Financial Canada is an affiliate of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading global fintech company serving over 29 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.moomoo.ca

Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey. For more information, please contact: support @ca.moomoo.com

Media Contact

Moomoo PR team: pr@moomoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfa656aa-f821-4cf8-97a7-1f047dea6b12