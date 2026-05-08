Conquer Casino Launches Dedicated UK Site at ConquerCasino.uk.net

Valletta, Malta, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquer Casino has launched a dedicated UK platform at www.conquercasino.uk.net, giving British players a tailored online casino experience built around their preferences, payment methods and regulatory protections.

The new site operates under UK Gambling Commission licence 39335 and has been developed as the sole UK-facing property within the Conquer Casino brand, which also serves players in Canada, New Zealand and Japan through its established regional platforms.



Why a Dedicated UK Site?



British players have specific expectations when it comes to online gambling. From GBP-only accounts and familiar payment options like PayPal and Pay By Mobile to UKGC-mandated responsible gambling tools, the UK market demands a focused approach rather than a one-size-fits-all international platform.



ConquerCasino.uk.net has been built from the ground up with this in mind. Every page, every game recommendation and every piece of guidance on the site has been written specifically for a UK audience.



“UK players deserve more than a regional subfolder on a global casino site,” said a Conquer Casino spokesperson. “ConquerCasino.uk.net is our commitment to treating the British market as its own destination, with content, tools and support structures that reflect how UK players actually use online casinos.”



What Players Will Find



The new UK site launches with a comprehensive content library covering the full breadth of Conquer Casino’s offering:



– Over 1,000 games from providers including NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Eyecon, Quickspin, Thunderkick and Red Tiger Gaming

– Live dealer tables powered by Evolution, with dedicated live roulette, live blackjack and live baccarat lobbies

– Progressive jackpot games featuring Age of the Gods, Eyecon community jackpots and Red Tiger daily drops

– UK payment methods including Visa Debit, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Trustly, Paysafecard, Pay By Mobile and Payz

– In-depth game guides covering blackjack strategy, roulette variants, jackpot mechanics and more, all written for players who want to understand the games they are playing

– A dedicated safer gambling section with deposit limits, loss limits, session time controls, cool-off periods, self-exclusion and direct links to GamCare, GamStop and BeGambleAware



A Curated UK Experience



Rather than simply replicating the global Conquer Casino site, the UK platform takes a curated approach to content. Game guides explain RTP percentages, house edge calculations and strategy in plain language. Payment pages detail processing times, fees and minimum amounts specific to UK banking methods. The safer gambling section goes beyond regulatory requirements, providing practical guidance and direct access to every major UK support organisation.



The site has been designed for mobile-first browsing, reflecting the fact that the majority of UK casino players now access games through smartphones and tablets.



Part of a Global Brand



ConquerCasino.uk.net sits alongside the brand’s existing regional platforms serving Canadian, New Zealand and Japanese players. Each regional site is tailored to its local market, and players can switch between versions using the flag dropdown menu available across all Conquer Casino properties. ConquerCasino.uk.net now serves as the dedicated home for British players.



About Conquer Casino



Conquer Casino launched in 2012 and is operated by ProgressPlay Limited, a Malta-based operator with extensive experience in European online gambling markets. The casino holds licences from both the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA/B2C/231/2012) and the UK Gambling Commission (licence number 39335).



The platform offers over 1,000 games from more than 40 software providers, live dealer tables, progressive jackpots and a full suite of responsible gambling tools. Conquer Casino supports GBP accounts with no currency conversion fees for UK players.



Media Contact



For press enquiries relating to ConquerCasino.uk.net, please contact: press@conquercasino.uk.net



https://thenewsfront.com/conquer-casino-launches-dedicated-uk-site-at-conquercasino-uk-net/