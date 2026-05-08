EAIGG Announces Global Expansion Anchored in Europe; Anna Fellander Joins Leadership with Founding Partnerships

STOCKHOLM, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) today announced a major global expansion, anchored by the launch of its European platform, the appointment of new regional leadership, and the formation of founding partnerships across industry and academia.

The announcement was made by Anna Fellander, Head of EAIGG Europe and co-founder of Asenion, during her keynote at the SIME Conference in Stockholm—one of Europe’s leading gatherings of technology and business leaders—underscoring EAIGG’s growing role as a global platform advancing AI leadership, governance, and institutional transformation.

“AI is reshaping institutions at every level,” said Fellander. “Leaders need practical frameworks to move from experimentation to scalable, trusted adoption.” A leading voice in AI policy, financial systems, and digital governance, she has advised institutions and enterprises across Europe and believes the region has a unique opportunity to lead in human-centric AI.

As part of its global buildout, EAIGG has also appointed Tom Nakano, Professor at Aoyama Business School, as Head of EAIGG Japan, reflecting the organization’s growing presence across key international markets.

European Founding Ecosystem

EAIGG also announced it is adding three new members to its Human AI Advisory Council:

Jeff Chen, Head of AI at Combient

Amy Loufi, Program Director at WASP and Professor at Linköping and Örebro University

Susanne Najafi, Founder of Backing Minds



Together, these partners will collaborate with EAIGG to develop practical frameworks for responsible AI deployment, executive oversight, and long-term competitiveness in AI-native industries—bridging innovation, governance, and real-world implementation.

Additional founding members and council participants are expected to join as the platform expands.

Global Academic Collaborations on AI Leadership

EAIGG is also expanding its academic collaborations globally through engagement with leading institutional leaders, including:

Tom Nakano, Professor at Aoyama Business School and Head of EAIGG Japan

Victoria Woo, Ph.D., Senior Director of the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation

Sayeed Choudhury, Executive Director of the Open Forum for Artificial Intelligence and Associate Dean for Digital Infrastructure at Carnegie Mellon University



These collaborations will support the development and delivery of executive education programs on AI leadership and governance, informed by EAIGG’s AI Native Startup Playbook.

Nakano added: “AI is reshaping how organizations create value and make decisions. The challenge is not only technological, but organizational—requiring new forms of coordination, leadership, and governance across institutions.”

Programs will be delivered in collaboration with affiliated academic environments across Europe, North America, and Asia, and are designed for board members, senior executives, and policymakers.

“AI governance is now a core leadership competency,” said Anik Bose, Founder of EAIGG. “Executives must move beyond experimentation toward institutional redesign.”

About EAIGG

The Ethical AI Governance Group was formed by a group of leading venture capital investors, enterprise executives, and startup entrepreneurs. We understand the risks AI systems can pose to privacy, accountability, and transparency, and are committed to ensuring the responsible capitalization, development, and deployment of these technologies. We aim not only to catalyze innovation within the AI sector, but also to ensure that ethical principles, societal needs, and a commitment to the betterment of humanity guide the development and deployment of AI technologies.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Emmanuel Benhamou

Managing Director, EAIGG

emmanuel@eaigg.org

+1.202.341.0269