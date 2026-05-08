Integra LifeSciences to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that chief financial officer Lea Knight will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on May 12, 2026 at 4:20pm PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies are trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver life-saving care. For our latest news and information, visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation