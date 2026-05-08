Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa to Host Community Event on Protecting Children Online in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) is hosting an educational community event focused on the growing risks children face online, including exposure to harmful content, online grooming, and emerging concerns around underage gambling and gaming platforms.

The event, “Protecting Your Children Online,” will take place at the Brownsville Community Center, located at 3200 W De Soto St, Pensacola, FL 32505 on May 15th. It is open to the public and designed for parents, guardians, and community members seeking practical, real-world guidance on how to better safeguard children in an increasingly digital environment.

Attendees will learn about:

The hidden dangers of popular online platforms, including Roblox

Warning signs of online grooming and exploitation

The rise of underage gambling

Steps families can take to protect their children online

The program reflects RDCY’s broader commitment to community education and advocacy, particularly as legal and technological landscapes continue to evolve faster than many families can reasonably track.

“Parents are being asked to navigate a digital world that changes almost daily," said Madeline Pendley , an attorney at RDCY. Pendley was recently appointed to the Executive Development Committee in the Roblox litigation. “We’re seeing firsthand how these online platforms are putting children in danger and it’s devastating. The consistent message from parents of our clients is that they wish they’d known about these dangers sooner. That’s why we’re hosting this event - to educate parents so they can better protect their children and prevent them from becoming a statistic.”

RDCY has been actively involved in litigation and advocacy efforts addressing online safety, particularly in cases involving youth exposure to harmful digital environments. The firm’s work includes representing individuals and families impacted by platform-driven harms and contributing to broader discussions around accountability in tech.

“When families understand how these systems work, they are far better positioned to protect their children.” Pendley added. “An informed parent is their child’s best defense.”

The event is open to the public and aims to foster a constructive, community-driven dialogue around one of the most pressing challenges facing modern families.

For more information about the event or RDCY’s work in this area, please contact Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com