Micropolis Robotics Emerges as the Leading UAE Technology Success Story at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the “Company”), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled systems, concluded Make it in the Emirates 2026 with strong national recognition, major commercial momentum, and one of the event’s defining advanced technology showcases.





The Company was featured during the opening ceremony as the event’s standout UAE success story in the technology sector, with the Company’s growth journey and technological achievements highlighted before senior UAE leadership, including His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The recognition reinforced Micropolis’ position as a pioneering force in the UAE’s advanced manufacturing, robotics, and future-focused technology sectors.

Micropolis’ participation drew sustained attention throughout the exhibition from government entities, industrial operators, strategic partners, and international delegations, particularly following the unveiling of its M1.5 off-road hybrid autonomous robot, engineered for extended endurance and complex operational environments.

The event also translated into commercial momentum for the Company, including a USD $1.2 million agreement with EMSTEEL for the deployment of four autonomous logistics robots supporting industrial automation initiatives.

The agreement signals continued demand for advanced robotics solutions and reinforces the Company’s growing footprint across industrial automation.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs’), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d12393c-2af5-405c-8130-6e122f9a3b12