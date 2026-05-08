Myseum.AI to Present at 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference; Picture Party Named Official Private Social Media Platform

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myseum.AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) ("Myseum.AI" or the "Company") a privacy-first AI and social media technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Darin Myman will present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational conference taking place May 17–19, 2026, in Los Angeles. Myseum.AI’s flagship next-generation instant social networking experience, Picture Party, is featured as the official private social media platform for the conference.

Myman’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT. and will be webcast live. Management will be available for private on-on-one meetings with investors on May 18th and 19th.

The presentation will focus on Picture Party, a next-gen patented instant social networking platform that enables users to instantly create private and secure social networks for almost any occasion. Since Picture Party’s launch in March 2026, Myseum.AI continues to launch new features, technology and platforms to use its patented technology to create recurring revenue streams and grow virally.

16th Annual LD Micro Invitational May 17-19, 2026 Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA Presentation date & time: May 19th at 11:00 a.m. PT—Track 3* Webcast: Join live Conference website: ldmicroevents.com

*Please note that the presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees can reference the program agenda for conference updates.

About Myseum.AI, Inc.

Myseum.AI (formerly DatChat Inc.) is a privacy-focused AI and social media technology company developing innovative platforms for secure digital sharing and storage. Its flagship platform, Picture Party, is a next-generation patented instant social networking experience designed to make it easier, more fun and private to share. The platform enables users to create curated albums, build encrypted galleries with controlled access, personalize their content feeds, and organize collections within a broader digital ecosystem. Picture Party by Myseum is currently available at the iOS App Store and Google Play, with a desktop version expected later this year. For more information, visit myseum.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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