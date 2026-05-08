HEINEKEN APPOINTS NEW GLOBAL MARKETING AGENCIES TO DRIVE NEXT PHASE OF BRAND GROWTH

Amsterdam, 8 May 2026: HEINEKEN today announces the outcome of its global marketing agency ecosystem review, appointing a new roster of Creative, Production, and Media partners to accelerate the next phase of growth for its Global and Power Brands portfolio.

Bram Westenbrink, Chief Commercial Officer HEINEKEN: “This marks a significant step in HEINEKEN’s EverGreen 2030 Growth Strategy and the ambition to build a more streamlined, effective, and future-fit agency model, designed to deliver greater creative impact, operational efficiency, and consistency at scale. Moving to fewer, better and bigger agency partners is part of our broader Freddyai Commercial transformation.”

Following a competitive pitch process, HEINEKEN have reappointed dentsu as their agency for Global Media, and Publicis for Global secondary Production. The Global Creative roster has been consolidated with 3 Holding companies: Publicis, WPP and Stagwell. Creative for the Heineken brand was out of scope for this review and continues to be in the hands of Publicis.

This new structure ensures that HEINEKEN’s Global Brands Amstel, Birra Moretti, Desperados and Tiger, as well as selected priority local power brands, are supported by a focused set of strategic partners, enabling stronger brand building through deeper collaboration, and greater consistency and scalability across markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Jorn Socquet, Senior Director Global Brand Impact & Growth Transformation, HEINEKEN, said: “Our new agency ecosystem is a key enabler of our ambition to build stronger, more distinctive brands at scale. By partnering with a smaller number of world-class agencies, we are creating the conditions for deeper collaboration, sharper strategic focus and more impactful creativity. At the same time, this model allows us to operate with greater speed and efficiency, ensuring we can deliver high-quality work consistently across our global and local brand portfolio. We are grateful to all participating agencies for their commitment throughout this extensive process. The quality of thinking, creativity and talent on display was exceptional.”

The transition to the new agency model will begin immediately, with a phased implementation aligned to brand planning cycles to ensure continuity and business stability across markets. This announcement reflects HEINEKEN’s continued commitment to long-term brand investment, innovation in marketing, and building a more connected and effective marketing ecosystem globally.

END OF PRESS RELEASE

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 88,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Press enquiries

HEINEKEN Press Office

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Attachment