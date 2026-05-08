Prenetics to Report Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026 and Host Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), the parent company of IM8, the premium health and longevity brand co-founded with David Beckham, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 ended March 31, 2026 before market open on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Company will also hold its earnings conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with analysts.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878 Webcast PRE Conference Call



An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.prenetics.com/.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is trusted by NBA Champion and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, and F1 driver Ollie Bearman. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months and is now sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE). To learn more, visit www.IM8health.com.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company’s flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and trusted by NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka and F1 phenom Ollie Bearman, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, achieving an impressive milestone of surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations, and is now sold in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com