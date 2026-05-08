Rush Street Interactive to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the webcast of the event will be available through the “Investors” section of RSI’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2025 EGR LatAm Awards Operator of the Year – North LatAm, the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the SBC LatinoaméricaAwards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was also the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Contacts

Media:

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Investors:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com