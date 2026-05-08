Kawasaki Engines Bolsters Global Service Network With New State-of-the-Art Technical Training Center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., officially marked the grand opening of its new KTECH Training Center, signaling a major advancement in technical education and workforce development for a leader in gasoline engines for landscape, industrial and consumer markets. Located at the division’s headquarters in Grand Rapids, the facility serves as a global hub for a network of more than 7,400 dealers and 40 customers who use Kawasaki Engines to power their landscape equipment.





The new center is designed to address the evolving needs of the modern workforce by providing an immersive, hands-on educational experience that surpasses the capabilities of traditional classroom settings. By centralizing advanced training in Grand Rapids, Kawasaki Engines is ensuring that technicians stay ahead of rapid technological shifts in the landscape and industrial markets.

“This center allows us to elevate the training experience, helping dealers stay ahead of the curve on both technical advancements and customer support,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Engines Division.

The state-of-the-art facility features connected teaching and shop spaces where students engage with the latest in engine technology. The curriculum focuses on high-level technical mastery, including:

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Diagnostics: Training on advanced fuel systems to improve efficiency and performance.

Comprehensive Engine Teardowns: Deep-dive mechanical instruction to ensure precision in maintenance.

Failure Analysis: Real-world diagnostic scenarios to provide technicians with in-depth troubleshooting experience.



Upon completion of these rigorous sessions, students are tested and certified, ensuring a consistent gold standard of service quality across Kawasaki’s massive geographic footprint.

As the primary training destination for Kawasaki Engines’ dealers and customers, the Grand Rapids center reinforces Michigan’s position as a leader in technical manufacturing support. The facility houses the company’s flagship "Update School" and "Hands-On School," alongside modern amenities including a cafeteria and specialized workstations designed to enhance the learning environment for visiting professionals.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,400 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany Young

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

616-954-3027

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/637c9748-57d2-4027-9ef3-d7d1145ab215