First Pacific Bancorp Reports Solid First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: First Pacific Bank First Pacific Bank

WHITTIER, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, demonstrating continued balance sheet growth, strong asset quality, and a solid capital position to support future expansion.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets ended the first quarter of 2026 at $490 million, a $34 million increase from March 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits ended the first quarter of 2026 at $410 million, up $4 million since year end 2025 and a $40 million increase from first quarter 2025.
  • Total loans ended the first quarter of 2026 at $331 million, up $11 million from year end 2025 and a $37 million increase from first quarter 2025.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the first quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.57% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.05%.
  • As of March 31, 2026, liquidity resources included cash and cash equivalents of $48 million and unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities of $167 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand in Q1 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $453 thousand, up from $393 thousand in Q1 2025.   

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.94% of total loans at March 31, 2026, and minimal loan losses. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

“This quarter’s performance highlights our continued focus on building a resilient and scalable franchise that delivers long-term shareholder value,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. “Through disciplined growth, strong credit fundamentals, and prudent capital management, we are well positioned to create sustained value for our shareholders.”

“We entered 2026 with strong momentum, and our first quarter results reflect disciplined execution and the continued strength of our relationship-driven model. Growth in loans and deposits, combined with improving pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, underscores both the effectiveness of our strategy and the trust our clients place in us,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on deepening client relationships while thoughtfully expanding into markets where our bankers bring longstanding experience and trusted connections, positioning us to deliver consistent performance and long-term value.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.  

Contacts 
Investor Relations ContactMedia Relations Contact
Jim BurgessAmanda Conover
858.461.7302858.461.7308
jburgess@firstpacbank.comaconover@firstpacbank.com


--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(Unaudited)     
 Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$7,145,738 $13,335,659 $4,361,215 $8,336,307 $8,042,164 
Fed funds sold 40,765,000  43,805,000  47,580,000  43,670,000  39,250,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 47,910,738  57,140,659  51,941,215  52,006,307  47,292,164 
      
Debt securities (AFS) 1,600,663  1,692,800  1,756,875  1,791,113  1,859,740 
Debt securities (HTM) 95,162,219  96,088,528  96,991,887  98,052,199  99,099,346 
Total debt securities 96,762,882  97,781,328  98,748,762  99,843,312  100,959,086 
      
Construction & land development 28,526,915  29,510,901  27,728,045  26,181,088  25,245,823 
1-4 Family residential 78,681,754  73,481,444  71,298,162  68,065,742  63,536,698 
Multifamily residential 35,741,832  31,117,740  30,456,673  30,570,654  30,452,183 
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 119,250,067  115,196,071  116,977,598  120,672,305  105,299,777 
Commercial & industrial 63,922,914  66,023,866  68,930,751  62,021,304  64,956,570 
Consumer & Other 4,902,852  4,538,637  4,555,112  4,378,029  4,572,607 
Total loans 331,026,334  319,868,659  319,946,341  311,889,122  294,063,658 
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,099,953) (3,122,503) (3,141,203) (3,179,637) (3,179,637)
Total loans, net 327,926,381  316,746,156  316,805,138  308,709,485  290,884,021 
      
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 3,015,551  3,171,482  3,277,724  2,918,754  2,822,403 
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,184,253  1,195,948  1,200,762  1,202,582  1,259,139 
Bank owned life insurance 5,441,454  5,410,102  5,378,503  5,347,738  5,317,491 
Accrued interest and other assets 8,071,091  8,170,560  8,585,760  7,650,569  7,703,693 
      
Total Assets$490,312,350 $489,616,235 $485,937,864 $477,678,747 $456,237,997 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$148,975,933 $160,085,795 $134,783,120 $138,110,569 $143,205,484 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 26,391,254  34,875,562  26,611,844  24,968,600  39,203,360 
Money market and savings 188,243,994  174,359,420  186,610,551  178,569,935  162,563,677 
Time deposits 46,027,527  36,675,567  41,519,108  35,936,500  44,568,676 
Total deposits 409,638,708  405,996,344  389,524,623  377,585,604  389,541,197 
      
Borrowings 33,269,423  36,286,906  50,000,000  55,000,000  23,000,000 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,867,802  5,376,494  5,211,202  4,705,376  3,952,095 
Total liabilities 447,775,933  447,659,744  444,735,825  437,290,980  416,493,292 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Capital stock and APIC 37,988,844  37,871,816  37,701,986  37,552,889  37,389,068 
Retained earnings 5,114,724  4,662,166  4,104,143  3,497,084  3,043,502 
Accum other comprehensive income (567,151) (577,491) (604,090) (662,206) (687,865)
Total shareholders' equity 42,536,417  41,956,491  41,202,039  40,387,767  39,744,705 
      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$490,312,350 $489,616,235 $485,937,864 $477,678,747 $456,237,997 
      


First PacificBancorp      
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly      
(Unaudited)      
       
 Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025 
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees$5,234,634$5,380,149$5,478,759$5,056,534$4,788,107 
Debt securities 461,373 464,580 456,576 464,333 462,472 
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 436,775 348,027 333,642 413,487 339,864 
Total interest income 6,132,782 6,192,756 6,268,977 5,934,354 5,590,443 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 1,741,409 1,907,127 1,766,021 1,897,025 1,812,760 
Borrowings 214,829 218,288 393,330 127,359 219,832 
Total interest expense 1,956,238 2,125,415 2,159,351 2,024,384 2,032,592 
       
Net interest income 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 
       
Provision for credit losses - - - - - 
       
Net interest income after provision 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 
       
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Service charges, fees and other income 128,933 221,064 114,633 87,059 122,610 
Sublease income - - - - 45,222 
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - 27,681 29,966 - - 
Gains on early payoff of debt - - - - - 
Total noninterest income 128,933 248,745 144,599 87,059 167,832 
       
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits 2,322,729 2,120,441 2,114,900 2,227,827 2,119,302 
Occupancy and equipment 279,474 238,252 279,715 277,107 259,480 
Other expense 1,068,946 1,242,133 1,006,318 857,837 797,261 
Total noninterest expense 3,671,149 3,600,826 3,400,933 3,362,771 3,176,043 
       
Income before income tax expense 634,328 715,260 853,292 634,258 549,640 
       
Income tax expense 181,771 157,238 246,232 180,677 157,015 
       
Net Income$452,557$558,022$607,060$453,581$392,625 
       
Earnings per share basic (QTR)$0.10$0.13$0.14$0.10$0.09 
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735 


First PacificBancorp      
Quarterly Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
  Quarterly
  2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
($$ in thousands except per share data) 1st Qtr4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr1st Qtr
EARNINGS      
Net interest income$4,177 4,067 4,110 3,910 3,558 
Provision for loan losses$0 0 0 0 0 
Noninterest income$129 249 145 87 168 
Noninterest expense$3,671 3,601 3,401 3,363 3,176 
Income tax expense$182 157 246 181 157 
Net income$453 558 607 454 393 
       
Earnings per share basic$0.10 0.13 0.14 0.10 0.09 
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735 
Ending shares outstanding 4,384,716 4,346,810 4,344,241 4,335,678 4,335,088 
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS      
Return on average assets 0.39%0.48%0.52%0.41%0.37%
Return on average common equity 4.35%5.33%5.92%4.55%4.05%
Yield on loans 6.66%6.74%6.88%6.85%6.79%
Yield on earning assets 5.50%5.50%5.61%5.53%5.44%
Cost of deposits 1.75%1.91%1.85%1.95%2.00%
Cost of funding 1.88%2.02%2.07%2.02%2.12%
Net interest margin 3.74%3.61%3.68%3.65%3.46%
Efficiency ratio 85.3%83.4%79.9%84.1%85.2%
       
CAPITAL      
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.45%8.35%8.25%8.22%8.46%
Book value (BV) per common share$9.70 9.65 9.48 9.32 9.17 
Tangible BV per common share$9.43 9.38 9.21 9.04 8.88 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$23 0 0 0 0 
Allowance for credit losses (loans)$3,100 3,123 3,141 3,180 3,180 
Allowance to total loans 0.94%0.98%0.98%1.02%1.08%
Nonperforming loans$1,541 1,200 858 1,015 849 
       
END OF PERIOD BALANCES      
Total loans$331,026 319,869 319,946 311,889 294,064 
Total assets$490,312 489,616 485,938 477,679 456,238 
Deposits$409,639 405,996 389,525 377,586 389,541 
Loans to deposits 80.8%78.8%82.1%82.6%75.5%
Shareholders' equity$42,536 41,956 41,202 40,388 39,745 
Full-time equivalent employees 49 48 46 47 46 
       
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)      
Total loans$318,801 316,836 315,976 295,970 286,119 
Earning assets$452,508 446,590 443,150 430,237 416,486 
Total assets$469,493 464,251 459,678 445,557 430,891 
Deposits$403,573 396,716 378,916 389,840 368,363 
Shareholders' equity$42,178 41,498 40,681 39,963 39,326 



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