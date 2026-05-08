Verizon to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Schulman, CEO of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Schulman is also scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, at 9:05 a.m. ET. The sessions will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors .

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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Media contact:

Jamie Serino

jamie.serino@verizon.com