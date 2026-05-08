Christian Cultural Center Returns to WMCA with New Daily Program Hosted by Senior Pastor Jamaal Bernard

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that Christian Cultural Center is returning to the lineup on WMCA AM570/FM102.3 The Mission with a new weekday program hosted by Pastor Jamaal Bernard, Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center and son of legendary pastor, author, and civic leader Dr. A.R. Bernard.



Beginning May 18, listeners across the New York Tri-State area can hear Senior Pastor Jamaal Bernard every weekday at 5:30 a.m. ET on WMCA AM570/FM102.3 The Mission, with streaming available live and on demand through WMCA.com and the WMCA mobile app.



Christian Cultural Center first joined WMCA in 1992 with short-form features titled Insights on Daily Christian Living, before expanding into a weekly Sunday evening program in 1994. Following strong listener response, the ministry launched a daily weekday broadcast on WMCA in 1996 that remained a staple of the station’s lineup for nearly 25 years.



Pastor Jamaal Bernard was named the Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center in 2025, continuing the leadership legacy established by Dr. A.R. Bernard. Prior to assuming the senior pastor role, Bernard served in multiple leadership positions throughout the ministry, including Chief of Operations, Director of Public Safety, founder of the C3 Youth Organization, and leader of Unapologetic Ambassadors for Christ.



Laura Sheaffer, General Manager of WMCA, said: “Welcoming Christian Cultural Center back to WMCA truly feels like welcoming back family. This ministry has had a lasting impact on our listeners and our station for decades, and we are excited to begin this new chapter with Pastor Jamaal Bernard.”



About WMCA

WMCA is New York City’s Tri-state Christian Teach/Talk radio station, a division of Salem Media Group, and can be heard online at www.wmca.com . The station can also be found on Google and Apple devices under WMCA AM570 The Mission as a mobile app – and can be heard on third party providers including iHeartRadio, TuneIn and Audacy.com apps and websites.



About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .



Company Contact: Publicity@salemmedia.com