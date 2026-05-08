Randian Capital publishes Open Letter to Snap Board, calling for the Snap Board to consider evaluating strategic alternatives

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randian Capital, a retail activist investment firm, and a shareholder of Snap Inc. publishes Open Letter to Snap Board, calling for the Snap Board to consider evaluating strategic alternatives for the company.

We are today calling for Snap’s Board to consider pursuing strategic alternatives for the company to maximize shareholder value. Including common stock and options, Randian and its affiliates currently have economic exposure to over 220,000 shares of Snap.

Members of the Board of Directors

Snap Inc.

2772 Donald Douglas Loop N

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Dear Members of the Board of Directors:

We and our affiliates are shareholders of Snap Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”). We were disappointed by the recent earnings call. We do not believe management has articulated a sufficiently clear strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value. We were also concerned that several investor suggestions regarding the Company’s strategic direction did not appear to receive substantive discussion during the call.

Snap shares have declined approximately 89% over the past five years (May 7, 2021 - May 7, 2026). We believe the Board should consider evaluating strategic alternatives for the Company. We believe a larger advertising, technology, or social media platform may be better positioned to realize Snap’s full potential. The Board should evaluate whether this is an attractive avenue to maximize shareholder value.

Sincerely,

Randian Capital LLC

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION, AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SHARES.

THIS COMMUNICATION CONTAINS OUR CURRENT VIEWS ON THE VALUE OF SNAP SECURITIES AND CERTAIN ACTIONS THAT SNAP MAY TAKE TO ENHANCE THE VALUE OF ITS SECURITIES. OUR VIEWS ARE BASED ON OUR OWN ANALYSIS OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND ASSUMPTIONS WE BELIEVE TO BE REASONABLE. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE INFORMATION WE CONSIDERED AND ANALYZED IS ACCURATE OR COMPLETE. SIMILARLY, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT OUR ASSUMPTIONS ARE CORRECT. SNAP’S PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM OUR ASSUMPTIONS AND ANALYSIS.

OUR VIEWS AND OUR HOLDINGS COULD CHANGE AT ANY TIME. WE MAY SELL ANY OR ALL OF OUR HOLDINGS OR INCREASE OUR HOLDINGS BY PURCHASING ADDITIONAL SECURITIES. WE MAY TAKE ANY OF THESE OR OTHER ACTIONS REGARDING SNAP WITHOUT UPDATING THIS COMMUNICATION OR PROVIDING ANY NOTICE WHATSOEVER OF ANY SUCH CHANGES (EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE REQUIRED BY LAW).