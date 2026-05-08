embecta to Participate at the 2026 BofA Securities Global Health Care Conference

 | Source: Embecta Corp. Embecta Corp.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that management will present at the 2026 BofA Securities Global Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

About embecta 
embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

MediaInvestors
Christian GlazarPravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate CommunicationsVP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922551-264-6547
Contact Media RelationsContact IR



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