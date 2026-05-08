Litgrid AB results for the three months of 2026

 | Source: LITGRID LITGRID

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2026.


Main financial indicatorsQ1 2026Q1 2025
Revenue, EUR million158.7108.7
EBITDA, EUR million47.8(-27.8)
Net profit, EUR million37.2(-27.0)
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents36.84.1
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million15.214.2
Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million7.88.2
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents13.914.4

*The adjustment of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory differences from the regulated profitability approved by NERC and by eliminating other atypical profit or loss. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

 Attachments:

  1. Financial report of the Company.
  2. Press release

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager, Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachments


Attachments

LITGRID FA 2026Q1 EN Press release – Litgrid’s First-Quarter Results – Successful Implementation of Infrastructure Resilience and Interconnection Projects
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • April 20, 2026 09:01 ET | Source: LITGRID
    Procedure for the Payment of LITGRID AB Dividends for 2025

    The general meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius) held on 17 April 2026 adopted a decision on the...

    Read More
    Procedure for the Payment of LITGRID AB Dividends for 2025
  • April 20, 2026 09:00 ET | Source: LITGRID
    Ex-Dividend Date

    LITGRID AB, (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius), hereby informs that April 30, 2026 is the ex-dividend date for LITGRID AB dividends for the...

    Read More
    Ex-Dividend Date
 