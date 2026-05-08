IP Strategy Highlights Poseidon’s Launch of Numo, Expanding Supply of Rights-Cleared AI Training Data on Story

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company” or “IP Strategy”) today highlighted the early access launch of Numo, a consumer application developed by Poseidon designed to scale the collection of real-world, rights-cleared training data for AI systems.

Numo allows users to contribute real-world data through simple tasks on their mobile devices, starting with voice recordings across underrepresented languages. Each contribution is verified, rights-cleared, and licensed on-chain via Story from the moment of submission, enabling immediate commercial usability and transparent provenance.

The launch comes as AI development increasingly depends on high-quality, real-world data that cannot be sourced from the open internet. While early AI systems were trained on publicly available datasets, the next generation requires data reflecting how people speak, behave, and interact in real-world environments, creating a growing supply constraint across the industry.

Early traction for Numo highlights the scale of this demand. The platform has already reached more than 15,000 contributors, generating over 170,000 voice recordings in less than a week across just four languages, with participation continuing to accelerate. Additional languages and data collection tasks are expected to be introduced in the near term.

Numo builds on earlier validation from Poseidon’s initial data collection efforts, which demonstrated the ability to generate large volumes of distributed, human-sourced data at scale.

By embedding rights, licensing, and provenance directly into the data collection process, Numo ensures that datasets are not only high-quality, but also usable in production AI systems without uncertainty around ownership or compliance.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, Numo demonstrates how real-world data can become a scalable, rights-cleared asset class, enabling the next generation of AI systems to be trained on verifiable, commercially usable data.

IP Strategy expects to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that expand the supply of high-value data, support compliant AI systems, and drive long-term adoption of programmable intellectual property infrastructure.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Blockchain. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to Numo’s potential, including accelerated participation on the platform, the expected introduction of additional languages and data collection tasks and its ability to ensure that datasets are high-quality and usable in production AI systems without uncertainty around ownership or compliance, its potential to enable the next generation of AI systems to be trained on verifiable, commercially usable data and IP Strategy’s expectations to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that expand the supply of high-value data, support compliant AI systems, and drive long-term adoption of programmable intellectual property infrastructure.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company’s stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.