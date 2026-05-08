Silk Bonnet World Australia Launches Premium Mulberry Silk Sleep Collection for Australian Shoppers

Brisbane, QUEENSLAND, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Bonnet World Australia, an Australian online retailer of premium mulberry silk sleep essentials, today announced the expansion of its dedicated storefront for shoppers seeking refined, practical accessories that protect hair and elevate the overnight routine. The store places its 100% mulberry silk bonnet collection at the centre of a wider range that includes silk pillowcases, silk pyjamas, silk eye masks, silk bed sheets and silk scrunchies.

Silk Bonnet World Australia offers premium mulberry silk sleep essentials designed to protect hair and elevate overnight comfort.

The launch responds to growing Australian interest in dedicated hair care during sleep. Mulberry silk, regarded as the highest grade of silk used in textile production, creates a smooth surface that helps reduce friction between hair and bedding overnight. For curls, braids, extensions and natural styles, this matters because friction is a leading contributor to frizz, tangles and broken strands. The silk bonnet Australia collection at Silk Bonnet World Australia is designed to wrap and protect the hair throughout the night while keeping the wearer comfortable.

The hero category is the brand’s signature mulberry silk bonnet, available in classic and elasticated fits. Each bonnet uses tightly woven, long-fibre mulberry silk to create a soft, breathable surface that helps maintain the moisture balance of the hair, supporting overnight protection for dry, textured and chemically treated styles. The collection is intended for shoppers who want a refined alternative to cotton wraps and synthetic caps, both of which can pull moisture from the hair and contribute to morning frizz.

The wider product range expands the silk sleep routine into other categories. The brand’s silk pillowcases use the same mulberry silk fibre to give skin and hair a smoother surface to rest against, reducing tug on the hairline and easing pressure marks on the face. The silk pyjamas range introduces the fabric into nightwear, with light, breathable pieces designed to regulate temperature through the night. The silk eye masks are weighted to feel calming without restricting movement, while the silk bed sheets bring the same mulberry silk surface to the full sleep set. Silk scrunchies round out the collection for daily styling without hair creases.

“Australian shoppers are paying more attention to how they treat their hair while they sleep, and they want products that look beautiful and actually work,” said a spokesperson for Silk Bonnet World Australia. “Silk bonnets are at the heart of the catalogue because they solve a specific problem, but the goal has always been to give customers an entire silk sleep routine in one place, from the pillow to the pyjamas to the eye mask. Quality mulberry silk should not be reserved for special occasions, it should be part of the everyday wind down.”

The brand’s positioning leans into the growing market for hair care that supports rather than disrupts overnight rest. Friction reduction, frizz control, breakage prevention and moisture retention are framed as the practical benefits, while the broader range encourages a more elevated nightly routine. The brand carefully avoids medical claims and instead focuses on the structural and tactile properties of mulberry silk that help protect hair and skin overnight.

Service standards have been built to match the premium positioning. Orders ship free across Australia on purchases over $100, with order processing typically completed within 1 to 2 business days. Customers in Australian metro regions usually receive their parcels within 3 to 7 business days, and the customer service team responds to questions within 1 business day. The store is available year round at silkbonnetworld.com.au.

For customers building out a complete silk sleep set, the brand offers dedicated category pages for silk pillowcases, silk pyjamas, silk eye masks and silk bed sheets, allowing shoppers to layer products around the signature silk bonnet. The full product catalogue is intended to give Australian shoppers a single, trusted destination for premium mulberry silk sleep essentials, with consistent fabric quality across every category.

The spokesperson added, “Silk is more than a luxury, it is a tool for protecting hair and sleep, and every Australian customer should feel that the moment their order arrives.”

About Silk Bonnet World Australia

Silk Bonnet World Australia is an Australian online retailer specialising in premium 100% mulberry silk sleep essentials, including silk bonnets, pillowcases, pyjamas, eye masks, bed sheets and scrunchies designed to protect hair, support sleep comfort and elevate the everyday nightly routine. The company is based in Brisbane, Queensland, and serves customers across Australia.

Press Inquiries

support.silkbonnetworld [at] gmail.com

https://silkbonnetworld.com.au/