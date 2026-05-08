AI in Oncology Research Report 2026 - Global Market Forecast to 2036: Intensifying Focus on Precision Medicine and the Rapid Expansion of Intelligent Diagnostic Frameworks

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oncology Market by Component, Cancer Type, and Application - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global AI in oncology market is expected to reach approximately USD 49.53 billion by 2036 from USD 5.40 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global AI in oncology market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the AI in oncology market include the intensifying global focus on precision medicine and the rapid expansion of intelligent diagnostic frameworks across diverse clinical ecosystems. Additionally, the rapid expansion of deep learning algorithms, increasing need for high-performance medical imaging, genomic analysis capabilities, and digital health integration are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the AI in oncology market.

In 2026, North America dominates the global AI in oncology market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in AI research and development and the presence of leading technology innovators in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive digital transformation initiatives and rapid adoption of AI-driven clinical services in China, India, and Japan. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing healthcare digitalization and increasing adoption of AI-powered oncology solutions.



Market Segmentation



Based on Component



By component, the hardware segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its essential role in supporting high-performance computing and data storage in hospital environments. These systems provide the computational infrastructure necessary for processing complex medical imaging datasets and enabling real-time diagnostic analysis. However, the software solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of AI algorithms for clinical decision support, image analysis automation, and personalized treatment planning. The ability to deliver integrated solutions with proven clinical efficacy makes advanced software platforms highly attractive for healthcare institutions.



Based on Cancer Type



By cancer type, the breast cancer segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily due to its efficacy in handling high-volume screening data and providing scalable, predictive results for early intervention. The widespread adoption of mammography screening programs and the availability of large training datasets have accelerated AI algorithm development in this segment. The lung cancer segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the need for early detection capabilities, advanced imaging analysis, and treatment optimization. Prostate cancer and other cancer types represent emerging segments with growing adoption of AI-driven diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.



Based on Application



By application, the diagnostics segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to its critical role in early cancer detection and clinical decision support. AI-powered diagnostic systems provide enhanced accuracy, reduced false positives, and improved patient outcomes through advanced image analysis and pattern recognition.

The treatment planning segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the need for personalized treatment protocols and improved therapeutic outcomes. Drug discovery and development applications represent emerging segments with substantial growth potential as pharmaceutical companies increasingly leverage AI for accelerated drug candidate identification and clinical trial optimization.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the AI in oncology market globally?

At what rate is the global AI in oncology market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global AI in oncology market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of component, cancer type, and application are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global AI in oncology market?

Who are the major players in the global AI in oncology market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global AI in oncology market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

ConcertAI

PathAI

Azra AI

iCAD, Inc.

Scope of The report:

AI in Oncology Market Assessment - by Component

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

AI in Oncology Market Assessment - by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

AI in Oncology Market Assessment - by Application

Diagnostics

Treatment Planning

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

AI in Oncology Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72rdkn

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