Regarding the resignation of the member of the Board of AB Amber Grid Karolis Švaikauskas

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.



In accordance with the Article 33(11) of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, on 8 May 2026, the member of the Board of AB Amber Grid Karolis Švaikauskas has declared his resignation from the position of the member of the Board of AB Amber Grid from 1 August 2026 (the last day as a member of the Board being 31 July 2026).

A new member of the Board will be appointed by a resolution of the general meeting of shareholders of AB Amber Grid.

The members of the Board of AB Amber Grid Paulius Butkus, Darius Kašauskas, Peter Loof Helth, Alexander Paul Gudmund Feindt continue to perform their duties.

More information:

Eglė Krasauskienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +37063706011, e-mail: e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt