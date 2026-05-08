Global Industrial Gases Market Forecast to 2036 with Profiles of Active Manufacturers & Service Providers

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gases Market by Type, Supply Mode, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global industrial gases market is expected to reach approximately USD 193.72 billion by 2036 from USD 122.01 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial gases market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the industrial gases market include the intensifying global focus on industrial decarbonization and the rapid expansion of the healthcare and electronics manufacturing sectors. Additionally, the rapid expansion of green hydrogen infrastructure, increasing need for high-purity specialty gases in semiconductor fabrication, and digital transformation integration are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the industrial gases market.

In 2026, Asia-Pacific dominates the global industrial gases market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive industrialization and the presence of leading manufacturing hubs in China, India, and South Korea. North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, supported by the rapid adoption of clean energy technologies and the increasing demand for medical-grade gases in aging populations. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing industrial infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced gas supply solutions.



Market Segmentation



Based on Type



By type, the oxygen segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its critical role in supporting metallurgy, healthcare, and chemical processing applications. Oxygen remains the most widely used industrial gas across diverse sectors. However, the hydrogen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of green hydrogen for energy transition, fuel cell applications, and industrial decarbonization initiatives. The ability to deliver integrated solutions with proven sustainability credentials makes advanced hydrogen production platforms highly attractive for industrial operators.



Based on Supply Mode



By supply mode, the on-site segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily due to its cost-effectiveness and reliability for large-scale industrial consumers. On-site production units provide significant operational and economic advantages for high-volume users. The bulk/liquid segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for high-purity gases and the advantages of liquid delivery systems for large industrial facilities. The cylinder/merchant segment represents an important distribution channel for small to medium-sized industrial users and specialized applications requiring flexible supply arrangements.



Based on End-use Industry



By end-use industry, the manufacturing segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to its broad application across diverse industrial processes and its role as the primary consumer of industrial gases. Manufacturing operations represent the largest market opportunity for gas suppliers. The metallurgy segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for specialty gases in advanced metal processing and the adoption of cleaner production technologies. The healthcare and chemicals & petrochemicals segments represent important end-use categories with distinct growth drivers and specialized gas requirements.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the industrial gases market globally?

At what rate is the global industrial gases market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global industrial gases market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, supply mode, and end-use industry are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global industrial gases market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial gases market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global industrial gases market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles (Active Manufacturers & Service Providers)

Linde plc

L'Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Messer SE & Co. KGaA

Air Water Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

Gulf Cryo

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

SOL Group

Inox Air Products

Coregas Pty Ltd

Scope of The report:

Industrial Gases Market Assessment - by Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Acetylene

Helium

Industrial Gases Market Assessment - by Supply Mode

On-site

Bulk/Liquid

Cylinder/Merchant

Industrial Gases Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Healthcare

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Industrial Gases Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r81ywp

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