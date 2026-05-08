Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Report 2026-2030 - Temperature Sensors Capture Largest Market Share in Sensor Segment due to HVAC Demand

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market by Solution, Technology - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market analysis aims to estimate market size and growth prospects across different segments, such as offerings, technology, end-use, and region. It includes a detailed competitive assessment of prominent market players, their strategic undertakings, and recent trends.

The intelligent building automation market is projected to scale from USD 122.49 billion to USD 191.14 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2026 and 2030. This robust growth is propelled by the increasing need to optimize building performance, lower operational costs, and improve occupant comfort. Building stakeholders are deploying advanced automation solutions that respond dynamically to real-time factors such as occupancy, energy demands, and environmental conditions.

Organizations across various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and institutional, are upgrading from isolated systems to integrated automation platforms that enable centralized control and monitoring. The shift towards cloud-based solutions, advanced analytics, and connected sensor applications is significantly boosting visibility into building operations, thereby supporting data-driven decision-making. Consequently, there is growing interest in scalable solutions promoting energy efficiency, operational reliability, and sustainable infrastructure management across diverse building environments.

Connectivity Technology Leads the Surge

Connectivity technology is set to record the highest CAGR within the forecast period of the intelligent building automation market. This growth is driven by the increasing reliance of buildings on fluid communication between sensors, controllers, and management systems. Advanced communication protocols, both wired and wireless, are facilitating system integration, improving interoperability, and offering greater flexibility for new and retrofit projects. Wireless solutions, in particular, are favored for their ease of deployment and ability to support scalable architectures. As intelligent buildings produce larger volumes of real-time data, the need for secure and reliable connectivity infrastructure becomes critical, further catalyzing market growth.

Temperature Sensors Hold Largest Market Share

Temperature sensors are anticipated to dominate the sensor technology segment due to their pivotal role in HVAC systems, contributing to thermal comfort, energy efficiency, and operational effectiveness across building environments. Integration of these sensors with energy management platforms allows for real-time adjustments in response to both indoor and outdoor conditions, proving essential for both new and retrofitted intelligent building automation systems.

Asia Pacific: A Hotbed for Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by urban expansion and substantial infrastructure projects in key economies such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. Government-driven smart city initiatives, stringent energy-efficiency policies, and the uptake of digital management platforms aid this expansion. Growth is largely fueled by greenfield projects and early-stage technology integration rather than replacement of existing systems.

Industry Insights

The study draws from insights of industry veterans ranging from solution providers to Tier 1 entities. Key breakouts include: Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), Tier 3 (20%); Designation: C-level (35%), D-level (25%), Others (40%); Region: North America (30%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (25%), Middle East & Africa (10%), Latin America (5%). Leading market players include Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., and more, employing diverse growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and technological advancements to expand their influence.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 394 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $122.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $191.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient and Sustainability-Oriented Building Systems Urbanization and Smart Infrastructure Initiatives Advancements in Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Technologies Developments in Sensing, Connectivity, and Data-Enabled Building Operations

Restraints High Implementation Costs Concerns Regarding Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Integration Complexity with Legacy Building Infrastructure

Opportunities Expansion of Intelligent Building Automation Through Large-Scale Retrofit Activities Increasing Reliance on Automation to Address Operational Labor Constraints Increasing Government Initiatives for Developing Connected Infrastructure Growing Focus on Integrated Building Information Modeling Solutions

Challenges Rising Cybersecurity Exposure in Highly Connected Building Environments Lack of Standardized Communication Protocols



Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies PLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Azbil Corporation

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Lutron Electronics Company

Delta Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Current Lighting Solutions, LLC

Kmc Controls

Buildingiq

75F

Verdigris Technologies, Inc.

Spaceti

Softdel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9g5d1

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