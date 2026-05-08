Copper Wire & Cable Market worth $324.7 billion by 2032 at CAGR 8.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, The Copper Wire & Cable Market is projected to reach USD 324.7 billion by 2032, up from USD 182.0 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% over the same period as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for copper wire & cable market is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional aluminum manufacturers. Companies such as Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans, LS Cable & System, and NKT A/S, along with emerging firms such as Tratos Group, Hubbell, TT Cables, Studer Cables Ag, offer a wide range of copper wires & cables. The availability of these quality products from numerous reliable suppliers facilitates market growth, as various industries show increasing interest in utilizing copper wire & cables.

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List of Key Players in Copper Wire & Cable Market:

NKT A/S (Denmark,) Prysmian (Italy), Hellenic Cables (Greece), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Helukabel (Germany), Nexans (France), LS Cable & System (South Korea), KEI Industries Limited (India), Polycab India Limited (India), Lapp Group (Germany), Ducab (UAE),

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Copper Wire & Cable Market:

Drivers: Expansion of power transmission & distribution networks Restraint: High and volatile copper prices Opportunity: Grid modernization and underground cabling projects Challenge: Raw material price volatility and supply risks

Key Findings of the Study:

PVC segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period. The high voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period. Underground installation type segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the copper wire & cable market during the forecast period. Middle East is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

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Based on insulation type, the XLPE segment accounted for the second-largest share of the copper wire & cable market in 2024, supported by its excellent thermal stability, high dielectric strength, and low electrical losses. XLPE-insulated copper cables are widely preferred in medium- and high-voltage applications, particularly in power transmission and distribution networks, renewable energy integration, and industrial installations, due to their ability to withstand higher operating temperatures and harsh environmental conditions. Growing investments in grid modernization, underground cabling, and smart infrastructure are further driving the adoption of XLPE insulation over traditional PVC solutions.

Based on voltage type, the medium voltage segment accounted for the second-highest market share in 2024, driven by strong demand from power distribution networks, industrial facilities, and urban infrastructure projects. Medium-voltage copper cables are extensively used in substations, renewable energy plants, and commercial complexes due to their balance of high power-handling capacity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Ongoing grid expansion, replacement of aging distribution infrastructure, and increasing deployment of distributed energy resources continue to support steady growth of this segment.

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Based on end-use industry, the energy & power segment accounted for the second-highest market share in 2024, driven by rising investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. Copper wires and cables are widely used across thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy projects due to their high efficiency, reliability, and low transmission losses. Ongoing grid modernization initiatives, renewable energy integration, and expansion of transmission networks to meet growing electricity demand are sustaining steady consumption in this segment.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the third-largest share of the copper wire & cable market in 2024, supported by steady investments in power grid upgrades, renewable energy integration, and electrification of transport and buildings. The region’s strong focus on offshore wind projects, underground cabling, and the replacement of aging electrical infrastructure continues to drive demand for high-quality copper conductors, while stringent energy-efficiency and safety regulations further encourage the use of advanced copper cable solutions.

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