Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market 2026-2035: Opportunity Analysis for the $5.7 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology companion diagnostic market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing integration of precision medicine in cancer treatment. Valued at USD 5.68 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to reach USD 12.84 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 8.50% from 2026 to 2035. This expansion underscores the critical role of diagnostics in tailoring individualized therapies based on molecular and biomarker characteristics.

A significant factor fueling this market growth is the adoption of streamlined regulatory frameworks that expedite the deployment of new diagnostic technologies in clinical settings. Concurrently, the rising use of liquid biopsy is expanding the capabilities of oncology companion diagnostics, enabling minimally invasive biomarker assessment and enhancing cancer management efficiency.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The oncology companion diagnostic market is marked by a competitive landscape featuring major diagnostic players alongside innovative genomic companies. Roche Diagnostics, through its Ventana platform and Foundation Medicine, has established a strong ecosystem encompassing tissue-based immunohistochemistry and comprehensive genomic profiling. This integration bolsters its influence across various segments of oncology testing.

Agilent Technologies also maintains a significant presence, particularly within the PharmDx category, collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop diagnostics that complement immunotherapy products. These partnerships highlight the strategic importance of companion diagnostics in oncology pipelines by linking therapeutic development and diagnostic commercialization.

Core Growth Drivers

The transition of hospitals and cancer centers towards in-house kitted next-generation sequencing solutions is a key growth driver. This change reduces turnaround time, enhances operational control, and facilitates faster treatment decisions, allowing institutions to deliver results in days rather than weeks. For oncology settings, timely therapy is crucial for impacting outcomes positively.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a significant force in the market, particularly in pathology. AI-driven tools are improving accuracy, consistency, and reproducibility in biomarker assessment, enhancing the reliability of diagnostics and instilling greater confidence in therapeutic decisions.

Barriers to Optimization

The market faces regulatory challenges due to strict, fragmented, and region-specific approval requirements. Differences in standards and timelines between agencies like the FDA and EMA create barriers that extend review periods and inflate costs, hindering the global rollout of new technologies.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Product & Services Product Software

By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Immunohistochemistry (IHC) In Situ Hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Other Technologies

By Disease Type Breast Cancer Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Leukemia Melanoma Prostate Cancer Others

By End-use Hospital Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory Academic Medical Center

By Region North America The US Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Geographical Breakdown

Asia Pacific is positioning itself as a vital growth engine with projected expansion rates from 13.3% to 13.55% through 2030. Driven by a vast cancer population and governmental initiatives like China's Healthy China 2030, the region is advancing domestic next-generation sequencing and AI diagnostic platforms, supporting its dynamic growth.

Leading Market Participants

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biocartis

Exact Sciences

Genedrive

Genomic Health

Guardant Health

Illumina

Invivoscribe

Myriad Genetics

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $12.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlfihh

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