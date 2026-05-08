Digital Twin in Marine Market Report 2026-2032 Featuring Siemens, Dassault Systemes, ABB, Wartsila, Kongsberg Maritime and Other Key Players

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin in Marine Market by Offering, End User, Component, Type, Enabling Technology, & Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital twin in marine market is projected to grow from USD 0.59 billion in 2025 to USD 2.40 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the maritime industry's increasing focus on digitalization, operational efficiency, and asset lifecycle optimization. Shipbuilders and vessel operators are adopting digital twin solutions to enhance ship design accuracy, simulate real-world operating conditions, and reduce the costs associated with prototyping and testing.



The rising demand for predictive maintenance and real-time performance monitoring is further accelerating adoption, as digital twins enable the continuous tracking of vessel health, fuel consumption, and equipment reliability. Ports and offshore operators are also deploying digital twins to optimize terminal operations, enhance logistics planning, and ensure safer management of offshore assets. Growing investments in smart ports, connected vessels, and maritime automation infrastructure are strengthening market momentum. As marine stakeholders prioritize cost reduction, regulatory compliance, and sustainability goals, digital twin technology is becoming a critical enabler of next-generation maritime operations and long-term digital transformation strategies.



By offering the platform & solutions segment to hold a significant share of the digital twin in the marine market.



The platform & solutions segment is expected to hold a significant share of the digital twin in marine market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of integrated digital twin platforms across shipbuilding, fleet operations, ports, and offshore facilities. Marine stakeholders are deploying digital twin solutions to enable real-time vessel monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization, reducing unplanned downtime and operational risks. These platforms support virtual modeling, simulation, and data integration across complex marine assets, improving decision-making throughout the asset lifecycle.



Growing demand for centralized analytics, remote asset management, and fuel efficiency optimization is further strengthening adoption. Additionally, rising investments in smart shipyards, connected fleets, and digital port infrastructure are accelerating the deployment of scalable digital twin platforms. As maritime organizations prioritize operational efficiency, safety compliance, and sustainability initiatives, platform and solution offerings are becoming essential to achieving long-term digital transformation in the marine industry.



By end user, the ship operators segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the digital twin in marine market during the forecast period.



The ship operators segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the digital twin in marine market during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of real-time vessel monitoring, predictive maintenance, and voyage performance optimization solutions. Ship operators are deploying digital twin platforms to build virtual replicas of vessels that continuously analyze engine condition, fuel consumption, structural health, and navigational performance, enabling early fault detection and reducing unplanned downtime.



Rising focus on operational cost reduction, fuel efficiency improvement, regulatory compliance, and enhanced maritime safety is further accelerating adoption. Additionally, digital twins facilitate optimized route planning, weather risk management, and data-driven decision-making across fleets, thereby enhancing reliability during long-haul operations. As maritime transport becomes more connected and data-centric, demand for digital twin solutions among ship operators is expected to remain strong, reinforcing the robust growth of this segment in the coming years.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the digital twin in marine market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the digital twin in marine market during the forecast period, driven by its dominance in global shipbuilding, expanding commercial port networks, and increasing investment in maritime digitalization. Major shipbuilding nations, including China, South Korea, and Japan, are integrating digital twin platforms into their ship design, construction, and testing processes to reduce build cycles and enhance design accuracy. At the same time, leading ports in Singapore, Shanghai, Busan, and Hong Kong are adopting digital twins to optimize berth planning, cargo handling, and terminal operations.



Ship operators across the region are deploying digital twins to track real-time vessel performance, manage fuel efficiency, and facilitate predictive maintenance, thereby meeting cost reduction and emission compliance requirements. Government-backed smart port programs, green shipping initiatives, and rising adoption of connected vessel technologies are further accelerating implementation. As maritime operations in the Asia Pacific become increasingly data-driven, the region continues to lead global adoption of digital twins in the marine industry.



Research Coverage



The report segments the digital twin in marine market and forecasts its size by offering, end user, application based on end user, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the digital twin in marine ecosystem.



Companies Featured

Siemens

Dassault Systemes

ABB

Wartsila

Kongsberg Maritime

Schneider Electric

Hexagon Ab

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Cadmatic

Napa

Navantia

Bmt

Bachmann Electronic GmbH

Sail Plan

Digital Twin Marine

Prevu 3D

Akselos SA

Cupix Inc.

Maxwhere

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore

Cgi Inc.

Dnv

Cetasol

Twinzo

Hpc Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6rwdo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.