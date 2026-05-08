Europe's $154+ Million AI in Antibody Discovery Market, 2025-2035: Precision Therapies and AI Integration Spur Market Transformation

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe AI in Antibody Discovery Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe AI in antibody discovery market is expected to grow from $153.8 million in 2025 to $1.43 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 25.05% during the forecast period. Traditional discovery methods are expensive, time-consuming, and have high failure rates, driving the need for AI-enabled solutions.

Technologies like deep learning, generative AI, and antibody-specific large language models (LLMs) are transforming target identification, lead discovery, and optimization. The European ecosystem, which includes AI technology providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic institutions, is increasingly adopting autonomous discovery platforms to streamline processes with minimal human intervention.

Cloud-based, consulting-led, and on-premise AI solutions are making these advancements more accessible, while integration with multi-omics data is enabling the development of precise and personalized antibody therapies. Partnerships between AI startups and established pharmaceutical firms, coupled with regional funding initiatives, are accelerating the scale-up, clinical validation, and commercialization of these platforms. Such collaborations are boosting innovation, operational efficiency, and market growth in Europe.

Market Introduction

The Europe AI in antibody discovery market is emerging as a key player in next-generation biologics, leveraging the region's robust pharmaceutical infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and increasing incorporation of AI in life sciences. Traditional methods face challenges like lengthy development timelines, high costs, and high attrition rates, making AI an attractive alternative for identifying, creating, and optimizing therapeutic antibodies.

Adoption of AI-powered systems by pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, and research institutes is improving binding affinity prediction, optimizing developability parameters, and enhancing target identification. AI's integration with multi-omics data, structural biology, and high-throughput testing is advancing precision and personalized therapeutics, particularly in oncology and rare diseases.

Public financing initiatives, cross-border collaborations, and supportive ecosystems are accelerating AI's role in key European markets like the UK, Germany, France, and Switzerland. The availability of both on-premise and cloud-based AI technologies is lowering barriers for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, positioning Europe as a hub for AI-driven antibody discovery.

Market Trends

Growing adoption of AI-led discovery platforms

Accelerated early-stage lead identification using machine learning.

Utilization of predictive models for binding and developability.

Hybrid workflows merging in-silico design with automated wet-lab validation.

Cross-sector collaboration & ecosystem building

Partnerships among startups, pharmaceutical companies, and academic labs.

Ecosystems enabling shared tools, pilot programs, and talent exchange.

Increased contract research and platform partnerships for commercialization.

Expansion of personalized & precision therapies

Designing antibodies tailored to specific targets and patient subgroups using AI.

Emphasis on oncology, autoimmune, and rare-disease therapeutics.

Interest in bispecifics and antibody-drug conjugates through computational design.

Key Market Drivers

Strong biopharma R&D infrastructure

Established hubs facilitate the adoption of AI tools.

Advanced lab facilities and translational pipelines speed up experiments.

Supportive funding and innovation programs

Public and private funding for biotech and health-tech innovation.

Grants and collaborative programs de-risk early AI-biotech projects.

Demand for faster, cost-effective discovery

Reducing long timelines and high attrition in antibody discovery.

Cost pressures drive companies to integrate AI for efficiency gains.

Major Challenges

Regulatory & compliance complexity

Data privacy and AI regulations increase compliance burdens.

Validation of AI predictions to meet regulatory standards.

Data limitations & quality barriers

Lack of standardized, high-quality datasets.

Proprietary, fragmented data limit model generalizability.

Investment & commercialization gaps

Cautious investment climate for computational biotech.

Challenges in scaling academic prototypes to enterprise-level platforms.

Talent & infrastructure constraints

Shortage of AI, structural biology, and immunology experts.

High operational costs for advanced compute infrastructure.

Key Market Players and Competitive Landscape

The market features strong competition from biotechnology startups, pharmaceutical companies, and AI technology providers. Notable players include:

LabGenius Therapeutics

Antiverse

EVQLV, Inc.

MAbsillco

Cradle Bio B.V.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $153.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.1.1 Surging Demand for Next-Generation Biologics

1.1.2 Leveraging AI for Personalized Precision Medicine in Antibody Discovery

1.2 Market Trends

1.2.1 Adoption of Antibody-Specific Large Language Models (LLMs)

1.2.2 Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Investments

1.3 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.3.1 E.U.

1.3.1.1 France

1.3.1.2 Italy

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Implementation Strategies

1.5.1 AI-Driven Biomarker and Companion Diagnostic Integration

1.5.2 Leveraging Strategic Partnerships

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment, 2024-2035

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.2.1 High Attrition Rates and Costs Associated with Traditional Antibody Discovery Methods

1.6.2.2 AI Integration with Wet Labs Accelerating Antibody Discovery

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.3.1 Data Bottlenecks Hindering Innovation in AI-Enabled Antibody Discovery

1.6.3.2 Validation Gap in AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

1.6.4 Market Opportunities

1.6.4.1 Generative AI and Deep Learning for Novel Antibody Design

1.6.4.2 Autonomous Discovery Platforms and AI Agents

1.6.4.3 Establishing Antibody Data Foundries and Collaborative Networks



2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.5 By Country

2.2.5.1 U.K.

2.2.6 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.6.1 Germany

2.2.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.7.1 France

2.2.8 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.8.1 Italy

2.2.9 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.9.1 Spain

2.2.10 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.10.1 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.11 Market Sizing and Forecast



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments (by Company)

3.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 LabGenius Therapeutics

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personal

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Antiverse

3.2.2.1 Overview

3.2.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.2.5 Key Personal

3.2.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.3 EVQLV Inc.

3.2.3.1 Overview

3.2.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3.3 Top Competitors

3.2.3.4 Target Customers

3.2.3.5 Key Personal

3.2.3.6 Analyst View

3.2.4 MAbSilico

3.2.4.1 Overview

3.2.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.4.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4.4 Target Customers

3.2.4.5 Key Personal

3.2.4.6 Analyst View

3.2.5 Cradle Bio B.V.

3.2.5.1 Overview

3.2.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.5.3 Top Competitors

3.2.5.4 Target Customers

3.2.5.5 Key Personal

3.2.5.6 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i862u0

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