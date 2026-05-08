Healthcare Data Monetization Research Report 2026

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Data Monetization Market by Data Type, by Monetization Model, by Application, and by End User - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global healthcare data monetization market is expected to reach approximately USD 28.7 billion by 2036 from USD 569.7 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare data monetization market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036.



Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The major factors driving the growth of the healthcare data monetization market include the intensifying global focus on data-driven care delivery and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence adoption.

Additionally, the integration of privacy-enhancing technologies, increasing demand for high-quality health datasets, and expansion of federated data networks are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the healthcare data monetization market.



Market Segmentation



The healthcare data monetization market is segmented by data type (clinical data, claims & financial data, pharmaceutical & R&D data, patient-generated data, operational & administrative data), monetization model (internal monetization, external monetization), application, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on Data Type



By data type, the clinical data segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to the breadth and depth of structured and unstructured clinical records generated across hospitals and ambulatory care settings globally. Clinical data represents the most commercially valuable health data asset. However, the pharmaceutical & R&D data segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for real-world clinical datasets to accelerate candidate identification and support regulatory submissions. Claims & financial data, patient-generated data, and operational & administrative data represent specialized segments with rapid growth potential.



Based on Monetization Model



By monetization model, the external monetization segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to the high commercial demand for licensed health datasets and data-as-a-service offerings from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations. External monetization represents the primary revenue driver for healthcare data companies. The internal monetization segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by healthcare organizations seeking to unlock strategic value from their proprietary data assets and improve operational efficiency.



Based on Application



By application, the drug discovery and development segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on real-world clinical datasets to accelerate candidate identification and support regulatory submissions. Drug discovery represents the most established application for health data monetization. Real-world evidence generation, precision medicine, and population health management represent emerging applications with significant growth potential.



Based on End User



By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, reflecting their sustained demand for high-quality health datasets to support drug development and clinical research. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent the primary market driver. Healthcare providers, payers, research institutions, and other end-user segments represent emerging markets with rapid growth potential.



Geographic Analysis



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2026, North America dominates the global healthcare data monetization market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to a mature health information technology infrastructure and high electronic health record adoption rates in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid digitization of healthcare systems and government-backed national health data initiatives in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on data-driven healthcare and real-world evidence programs.



Key Players



The key players operating in the global healthcare data monetization market are IQVIA Holdings Inc., Optum Inc., Inovalon Holdings Inc., Komodo Health Inc., Datavant Inc., Flatiron Health (Roche), Tempus AI, Veradigm LLC, and various other regional and emerging health data analytics and data monetization service providers, among others.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the healthcare data monetization market globally?

At what rate is the global healthcare data monetization market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global healthcare data monetization market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of data type, monetization model, application, and end user are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global healthcare data monetization market?

Who are the major players in the global healthcare data monetization market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global healthcare data monetization market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of The report:

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Assessment - by Data Type

Clinical Data

Claims & Financial Data

Pharmaceutical & R&D Data

Patient-Generated Data

Operational & Administrative Data

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Assessment - by Monetization Model

Internal Monetization

External Monetization

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Assessment - by Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Real-World Evidence Generation

Precision Medicine

Population Health Management

Others

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Assessment - by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Research Institutions

Others

Healthcare Data Monetization Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19k9ac

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