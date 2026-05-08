Global AI Chip Market to Soar to $670.2 Billion by 2036 Amid Generative AI Boom

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chip Market by Chip Type, Function, Processing Type, Application, and End-use - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global AI chip market is expected to reach approximately USD 670.2 billion by 2036 from USD 87.6 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global AI chip market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the AI chip market include the explosive expansion of generative AI applications, rapid deployment of intelligent systems across industries, and increasing need for specialized computational hardware. Additionally, the rapid expansion of edge computing initiatives, growing demand for autonomous vehicles, expansion of data center infrastructure, and digital transformation initiatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the AI chip market.



Market Segmentation



The AI chip market is segmented by chip type (GPU, CPU, ASIC, TPU, FPGA, NPU), function (training, inference), processing type (cloud/data center, edge), application (data centers, autonomous vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, healthcare), end-use (data centers & cloud, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, healthcare, telecommunications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on Chip Type



By chip type, the GPU segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their versatile use in supporting large-scale training workloads, inference operations, and deep learning applications with modern data center environments. These processors offer the most comprehensive way to ensure high-performance AI processing across diverse applications. However, the ASIC and TPU segments are expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for specialized hardware optimization, reduced power consumption, and enhanced performance efficiency. The ability to provide application-specific acceleration makes these chips highly attractive for modern AI infrastructure. CPU, FPGA, and NPU represent significant segments for specialized applications.



Based on Function



By function, the inference segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to the widespread deployment of pre-trained models in production environments and the rigorous performance requirements for real-time decision-making. The training segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward large language models and the complexity of advanced AI algorithms. Both segments represent distinct requirements for computational architecture and power efficiency.



Based on Processing Type



By processing type, the cloud/data center segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, driven by the need for centralized high-performance computing infrastructure and large-scale model training. Edge processing represents a growing segment as organizations increasingly implement distributed AI solutions to reduce latency and improve real-time responsiveness. Both segments require specialized chip architectures optimized for their respective deployment environments.



Geographic Analysis



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2026, North America dominates the global AI chip market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in data center infrastructure and the presence of leading technology companies in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and rapid adoption of AI technologies in China, South Korea, and Taiwan. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing AI infrastructure investments and increasing demand for specialized computing hardware.



Key Players



The key players operating in the global AI chip market are NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.), Meta Platforms Inc. (U.S.), and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current revenue generated by the AI chip market globally?

At what rate is the global AI chip market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global AI chip market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of chip type, function, and processing type are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global AI chip market?

Who are the major players in the global AI chip market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global AI chip market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report

AI Chip Market Assessment by Chip Type

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Tensor Processing Units (TPUs)

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Neural Processing Units (NPUs)

AI Chip Market Assessment - by Function

Training

Inference

AI Chip Market Assessment by Processing Type

Cloud/Data Center

Edge

AI Chip Market Assessment by Application

Data Centers

Autonomous Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Industrial IoT

Healthcare

Other Applications

AI Chip Market Assessment by End-use

Data Centers & Cloud

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Other End-uses

AI Chip Market Assessment by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Company Profiles

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Cerebras Systems

Groq Inc.

Tenstorrent

SambaNova Systems

Graphcore

Hailo

Habana Labs (Intel)

Biren Technology

Cambricon Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uwn6j

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