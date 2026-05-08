Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market Forecast Report 2026-2036 Featuring Kongsberg Maritime, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Teledyne Technologies, Saab, Lockheed Martin and More

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market by Type, Application, System, and Product - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global UUV market is expected to reach approximately USD 14.76 billion by 2036 from USD 5.20 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global UUV market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the UUV market include the intensifying focus on maritime security, rapid expansion of offshore energy exploration, stringent requirements for subsea infrastructure inspection, and the need to enhance naval operational capabilities. Additionally, the rapid expansion of autonomous underwater mapping, increasing need for high-precision subsea inspection, advanced oceanographic research initiatives, and digital transformation in maritime operations are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the UUV market.



Market Segmentation



The UUV market is segmented by type (AUV, ROV), application (military & defense, commercial, scientific research, others), system (propulsion, navigation & control, communication, payload), product (shallow, medium, large, XLUUV), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on Type



By type, the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) segment holds a significant market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their versatile use in supporting long-endurance surveillance, deep-sea research, and autonomous mapping applications across diverse oceanic environments. These systems offer the most comprehensive way to ensure operational autonomy and extended mission duration. However, the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for real-time intervention capabilities, complex subsea operations, and precision intervention in challenging underwater environments. The ability to provide direct human control and immediate response makes ROVs highly attractive for specialized subsea tasks.



Based on Application



By application, the military & defense segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, primarily due to its proven efficacy in handling high-stakes mine countermeasure missions, providing scalable remote surveillance of maritime borders, and supporting advanced naval operations. The commercial segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward offshore energy exploration, subsea infrastructure maintenance, and deep-sea resource extraction. Scientific research and other applications represent significant segments with distinct operational requirements.



Based on System



By system, the propulsion systems segment holds a substantial share of the overall market in 2026, driven by the need for efficient underwater mobility and extended operational range. Navigation & control systems represent a growing segment as operators increasingly implement advanced autonomous capabilities. Communication and payload systems represent specialized segments supporting mission-critical functions and data acquisition requirements.



Geographic Analysis



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2026, North America dominates the global UUV market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive investments in naval modernization and the presence of leading defense contractors in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive maritime infrastructure development and rapid adoption of subsea technology in China, India, and Japan. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing maritime security investments and increasing demand for advanced subsea exploration capabilities.



Key Players



The key players operating in the global UUV market are Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway), Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Riptide Autonomous Solutions (U.S.), ECA Group (France), Subsea 7 S.A. (UK), Oceanscience (U.S.), and various other regional and emerging manufacturers, among others.



Key Questions Answered

What is the current revenue generated by the UUV market globally?

At what rate is the global UUV market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global UUV market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, application, and system are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global UUV market?

Who are the major players in the global UUV market? What are their specific service offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global UUV market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Report Scope

UUV Market Assessment - by Type

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

UUV Market Assessment - by Application

Military & Defense

Commercial

Scientific Research

Others

UUV Market Assessment - by System

Propulsion Systems

Navigation & Control Systems

Communication Systems

Payload Systems

UUV Market Assessment - by Product

Shallow Water UUVs

Medium Water UUVs

Large UUVs

Extra-Large UUVs (XLUUVs)

UUV Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Kongsberg Maritime

The Boeing Company

Saab AB

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Saipem S.p.A.

Fugro

TechnipFMC plc

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Exail (ECA Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g912q

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