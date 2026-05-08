Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements (Online Training Course: Sept 14th-15th, 2026) | Understand Regulatory Expectations, Roles, and Responsibilities

Dublin, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements (Sept 14th - Sept 15th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical trial regulations continue to evolve rapidly, particularly in Europe following the implementation of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (536/2014) and the introduction of the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS). These changes affect a wide range of roles involved in the planning, conduct, oversight, and support of clinical trials.

This course provides a structured, high-level overview of the regulatory framework governing clinical trials in Europe, with reference to key US requirements. It focuses on understanding regulatory expectations, roles, and responsibilities rather than hands-on system or submission training.

The programme is designed for professionals who need context, clarity, and confidence when working with regulatory colleagues, CROs, and inspectors.

CPD Hours: 12

Who should attend?

This course is ideal for anyone requiring either an overview or refresher of the current clinical trial regulatory and guideline requirements including the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation. It will be particularly relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management and quality assurance (GCP auditors); vendor/CRO professionals; study sites; and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.

It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise/support clinical trial personnel (such as clinical trial supply, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance, document management, legal), regulatory authorities, and any other professionals who want to know more about regulations and guidelines covering clinical trials.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Clinical trial regulatory framework in Europe EU Clinical Trials Regulation (536/2014) Clinical trial transparency Clinical trial authorisation - overview

Day 2 Introduction to CTIS Ethics committees and informed consent Paediatric clinical trials - overview Investigational medicinal products (IMP) Pharmacovigilance and safety reporting US clinical trial regulatory overview Regulatory inspections Recent and emerging developments



Speaker

Dr Laura Brown is an independent QA and training consultant and director of the MSc in Clinical Research at Cardiff University's School of Pharmacy. Laura has many years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, working for companies including GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Good Clinical Research Practices and Phoenix International. She has worked as a clinical research manager, audit director and as head of a training department and is an international expert on regulatory requirements in clinical research.

She was Chair of the Institute of Clinical Research GCP Forum for six years and writes regularly on clinical research regulatory requirements. She has written several articles on the requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, the impact of Brexit on clinical trials and the ICH GCP R2 guideline.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n078il

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