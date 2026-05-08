Acronis and NetFusion #TeamUp to Launch STEAM Robotics Lab for Underserved Students in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, Acronis’ corporate social responsibility initiative focused on expanding access to education and IT skills development while supporting environmental preservation initiatives, in partnership with U.S.-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) NetFusion, today announced the opening of a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) robotics lab at the ChildHope School in Los Cuadros de Purral, San José, Costa Rica.

Funded through the Acronis Cyber Foundation #TeamUp Program, the project provides more than 230 students from underserved communities with access to hands-on, future-ready education in robotics and technology.





The robotics lab is designed to equip students with critical skills for today’s workforce, including problem-solving, creativity, collaboration, and digital literacy. Through a project-based approach, students research, design, and build solutions while developing both technical and soft skills in a dynamic learning environment.

“When you walk into this classroom and see students building, experimenting, and imagining what’s possible, you realize this is about much more than technology; it’s about unlocking potential,” said Jeff Danus, Director of Strategic Account Management at Acronis. “Through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, Acronis is dedicated to helping communities create opportunities for the next generation. Together with our partner, NetFusion, we’re proud to help make a lasting difference in the lives of students and educators in this community for years to come.”

The project was made possible through close collaboration between Acronis, NetFusion, nonprofit partner ChildHope Network, and Costa Rica–based Acronis partner Eximo. Funding for the initiative was provided by Acronis and NetFusion. The investment enabled the school to equip the classroom with robotics kits, computers, and tablets, while also supporting a dedicated robotics teaching role and the infrastructure needed to ensure long-term success. Eximo contributed in-kind support through the donation of backpacks and school supplies for students. Representatives from all organizations attended the grand opening.

“We believe in giving back to communities in meaningful ways,” said Matt Daryoush, CEO of NetFusion. “The STEAM lab will deliver interactive classes designed to enhance cognitive development, strengthen problem-solving skills, and foster collaboration and creativity. The program also opens opportunities for students to participate in regional robotics initiatives and competitions. Seeing the excitement and engagement from the students reinforces why initiatives like this matter — this is just the beginning.”

Early program insights underscore the importance of consistent, full-time instruction in maintaining student engagement and delivering meaningful outcomes. By combining modern equipment with dedicated teaching resources, the program lays the groundwork for long-term sustainability and continued growth.

“This is more than a classroom, it’s a launchpad for dreams,” said Mary Mahon, President of ChildHope Network. “Since the introduction of STEAM programming, the school has already experienced increased enrollment, reflecting strong demand for innovative, technology-driven education within the community. We are proud to be part of a partnership that is creating lasting change in the lives of these students.”

The official opening ceremony on May 5 featured a full-day, student-led program, including presentations, musical performances, robotics demonstrations, and interactive sessions with students, teachers, and families. The event offered partners and stakeholders a firsthand look at the program’s impact on the school community

This project reflects Acronis’ broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and partner collaboration through the Acronis Cyber Foundation #TeamUp Program. By working with its global ecosystem of partners, Acronis aims to replicate similar programs worldwide, expanding access to education and opportunity.

The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program partners with organizations around the world to create meaningful impact. Acronis invites businesses of all sizes to participate in joint initiatives. To learn more or get involved, please visit: https://acronis.events/event/foundation-teamup/.

About NetFusion

NetFusion Consulting Inc. is an IT consulting and managed services provider specializing in healthcare and dental technology solutions. The company provides computer support, network services, IT consulting, backup and disaster recovery, virtualization, integration, and IT solutions for dentists and Dental Specialists across California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and surrounding states. NetFusion focuses on improving operational efficiency, cybersecurity, supporting dental software and hardware environments, and helping clients protect systems and patient data. Learn more at https://www.netfusionconsulting.com/.

About ChildHope Network

ChildHope Network is committed to life transformation through a holistic approach to physical, emotional, social, educational and spiritual care. We recognize the value of grass-roots initiative where compassion programs rise out of the local context rather than being imposed from outside influence. Additionally, we affirm that a faith-based approach is the most effective vehicle for transforming the lives of at-risk children, families and communities.

About Eximo

Grupo Eximo is a technology solutions provider headquartered in Costa Rica, delivering enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity services to organizations across Central America. With over 15 years of industry experience, the company focuses on enabling business continuity, operational resilience, and secure digital transformation through integrated, scalable, and efficient solutions.

Eximo’s portfolio includes cloud infrastructure, advanced cyber protection, and CloudPBX solutions, delivered through a unified platform with predictable, flat-rate pricing and backed by a team of certified experts. The company is committed to simplifying technology adoption while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.



For more information, visit: https://grupoeximo.com/.

About the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program

Acronis is committed to giving back to society by investing in education in underserved communities across the Global South. Through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, launched in 2018, the company focuses on school construction, digital literacy, cyber safety training, and broader educational and humanitarian initiatives for children and adults. To date, the program has supported the construction of more than 40 schools and computer classrooms worldwide and has reached over 65,000 people through its educational initiatives.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90fda8a1-4feb-4117-bcdd-d9862f39748e