The Southport School Announces Limited Space Remains for Fall 2026 Enrollment

School Delivers a Research-Driven Approach for Students in Grades 2-8 with Language-Based Learning Differences and ADHD

Students benefit from small class sizes, individualized instruction and executive function support across all subjects.





Admissions Open House happening on Wednesday, May 13, 10 a.m.; individual 1-on-1 information sessions are available by appointment.





For families considering enrollment, The Southport School’s Summer Academic Program offers students the opportunity to experience the school’s supportive learning environment before the academic year begins.





SOUTHPORT, Conn., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport School , an independent day school for children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences like dyslexia or ADHD, today announced that a limited number of seats remain for the 2026–2027 school year.

Many bright students struggle in conventional classroom settings, especially when learning differences make reading, writing and learning more challenging. For families in Fairfield and Westchester counties and surrounding communities, The Southport School offers an evidence-based approach designed to help students succeed.

“Families often tell us they wish they had started this process sooner,” said Samantha Berg, director of student enrollment management. “Finding the right educational environment for a student takes time. We encourage parents to reach out now so we can determine together whether The Southport School is the proper fit for their child.”

For more than four decades, The Southport School has empowered students by providing research-backed, evidence-based learning experiences. This work is strengthened by The Southport CoLAB, the school’s embedded research division. Through collaboration with leading neuroscientists, cognitive scientists and respected education experts, classroom teachers have direct access to emerging science in literacy, executive function, and learning, which they bring into the classroom, often before it’s available elsewhere.

The school is distinguished by highly individualized instruction, small class sizes and a 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio. Students learn alongside peers with similar learning pathways, helping to build confidence and a strong sense of belonging. Literacy and executive function strategies are integrated across all subjects, from math to art, without pull-out programs or modified curricula. Its approach focuses on the whole child, supporting academic growth alongside physical and social-emotional development, sharpening executive function skills, and fostering a sense of belonging where students feel understood, challenged, and confident taking risks.

Families interested in learning more are invited to attend the last Admissions Open House of the school year on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty, tour the campus, and learn more about the school’s individualized approach. Register here . Private tours and information sessions are also available.

For more information, visit southportschool.org or email admissions@southportschool.org .