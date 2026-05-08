Official Feature Entertainment Group (OFEG) Announces Strategic Alliance with Nubian TV to Expand Digital Distribution

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Official Feature Entertainment Group (“OFEG”), a next-generation entertainment and media platform focused on premium digital access and scalable content experiences, today announced a strategic alliance with Nubian TV, a Boston-based OTT distribution platform operated by Leverett Media.

The collaboration is designed to support OFEG’s Phase I rollout of live-stream and on-demand content distribution, expanding audience reach through integrated digital platforms and curated viewing experiences.

Under the pilot initiative, OFEG and Nubian TV will collaborate on:

content distribution,

brand visibility,

and cross-platform engagement,





enabling broader access to premium entertainment experiences across multiple digital channels.

As part of the collaboration, Nubian TV is expected to support the development of a dedicated OFEG-branded channel within its platform environment, further enhancing:

content visibility,

audience accessibility,

and OTT distribution capabilities.





“This strategic alliance represents an important step in expanding our distribution capabilities and aligning with platforms that share our vision for scalable, high-quality content delivery,” said Andre Brown, Managing Member of OFEG.

Darrin D. Leverett, Founder and CEO of Nubian TV, added, “We are pleased to collaborate with OFEG as they bring a compelling slate of content and a forward-thinking approach to digital distribution.”

The alliance reflects a shared commitment to innovation in:

content delivery,

audience engagement,

and platform integration.





The parties are currently advancing a pilot distribution framework as part of OFEG’s initial deployment phase.

Further details regarding the collaboration will be announced as the partnership evolves.

About Official Feature Entertainment Group (OFEG)

Official Feature Entertainment Group is a global entertainment and media platform focused on:

digital access,

sponsorship integration,

and scalable content distribution.





OFEG operates through a vertically integrated model connecting:

content,

audiences,

and strategic partners

within a unified entertainment ecosystem.





About Nubian TV

Nubian TV, operated by Leverett Media, is a Boston-based OTT platform delivering culturally relevant content to a global audience through digital streaming and distribution channels.

Media Contact

Official Feature Entertainment Group

Email: support@ofegrp.com

Website: https://ofegrp.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated business activities, strategic initiatives, distribution capabilities, and future operational developments. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various operational, commercial, regulatory, and market factors.