New PatentVest Pulse Report Maps the Triple-Agonist Race and the Emerging Patent Battle Shaping the Post-GLP-1 Obesity Market

· Analysis of 27 global triple-agonist programs highlights a rapidly expanding pipeline across major pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech platforms.

· PatentVest’s report reveals how intellectual property strategy, receptor-ratio engineering, and delivery platforms may determine the next leaders in obesity therapeutics.

DALLAS, TX, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and IP Law services, announces the release of its latest report, “The Triple-Agonist Race: Retatrutide, Twenty-Seven Programs, and the Hidden Patent War Behind the Next Obesity Market.” This comprehensive study provides a strategic analysis of the rapidly evolving obesity-drug landscape as the market transitions beyond first-generation GLP-1 therapies.

The release comes as Eli Lilly and Company’s retatrutide has emerged as a leading triple-agonist candidate, delivering results that approach bariatric-surgery-level efficacy and signaling a new phase in obesity therapeutics. PatentVest’s analysis suggests that the next stage of competition will extend beyond clinical outcomes into intellectual property positioning, delivery systems, and long-term market control.

The report highlights the structural shift underway in obesity drug development, driven by the convergence of GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptor targeting, as well as the growing importance of platform design, formulation, and freedom-to-operate strategies. Key findings include:

· Competitive Landscape: Insights into industry leaders including Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi, alongside emerging players such as Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Innovent Biologics, Zealand Pharma, Septerna, Kailera Therapeutics, Metsera, Ascletis Pharma, Rani Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics, all competing to define the next generation of obesity therapeutics.

· Global Pipeline Expansion: Identification of 27 triple-agonist programs, with China accounting for a significant share of development activity, signaling a shift in global innovation dynamics and potential future licensing activity.

· Intellectual Property Dynamics: Patent analysis reveals a transition from receptor discovery to receptor-ratio engineering, formulation control, delivery systems, and method-of-use claims as key drivers of long-term competitive advantage.

· Strategic Positioning: Findings suggest that companies without visible clinical programs, including Sanofi, may hold significant latent IP positions that could influence the future structure of the market.

“Obesity drug development is entering a new phase,” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest. “The first GLP-1 era was about proving these therapies could deliver meaningful weight loss. The next phase will be defined by who controls the intellectual property, delivery platforms, and receptor configurations that shape the market after retatrutide.”

The PatentVest Pulse report is now available for download on the PatentVest website: https://insights.patentvest.com/the-last-20.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.

The insights and analysis presented in this report are derived from PatentVest’s proprietary IP intelligence platform, which integrates patent data, clinical pipeline analysis, and strategic market mapping to identify emerging trends and competitive positioning across biotechnology sectors.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. The firm pairs seasoned IP counsel with a dedicated analyst team and a proprietary technology platform to deliver portfolio strategy, diligence, and prosecution work with the rigor of Big Law and the speed modern innovators require. PatentVest Pulse, the firm's research series, maps the competitive and IP landscapes of frontier technology sectors, from brain-computer interfaces and humanoid robotics to AI infrastructure and next-generation therapeutics, giving investors, boards, and operators a clear view of who owns the innovation that will define each market. PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at patentvest.com.