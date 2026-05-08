Global Liquid Biopsy Market Projected to Hit USD 7.05 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid biopsy market is valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 7.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of cancer, rapid adoption of precision medicine, and ongoing technological innovations, positioning liquid biopsy as a key tool for early disease detection, advanced oncology care, and personalized treatment strategies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13966350

How Is Liquid Biopsy Transforming Cancer Detection and Treatment?

The rapid rise of liquid biopsy is primarily driven by the increasing global burden of cancer. Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, liquid biopsy offers a minimally invasive and repeatable approach, allowing clinicians to detect biomarkers such as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) through a simple blood test. This enables oncologists to gain real-time insights into tumor behavior, supporting faster and more precise treatment decisions while improving patient comfort and safety.

Why Does Liquid Biopsy Matter More Now?

As cancer cases continue to rise worldwide, healthcare systems are under growing pressure to adopt diagnostic methods that are faster, safer, and more cost-effective. Liquid biopsy addresses these needs by enabling early detection and continuous disease monitoring. It also helps physicians identify therapeutic resistance and adjust treatment strategies accordingly, ultimately improving patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.

Where Else Is Liquid Biopsy Expanding Beyond Oncology?

Beyond cancer care, liquid biopsy is gaining traction in areas such as non-invasive prenatal testing and organ transplantation monitoring. In these applications, it provides critical insights without the risks associated with invasive procedures. This broader clinical utility is positioning liquid biopsy as a versatile tool across multiple medical disciplines.

How Is Technology Reshaping the Liquid Biopsy Market?

Technological advancements are playing a key role in accelerating the adoption of liquid biopsy. Innovations like next-generation sequencing and digital PCR are significantly enhancing the sensitivity, accuracy, and reliability of liquid biopsy tests. Improved biomarker detection methods are further strengthening their clinical relevance, making liquid biopsy an increasingly indispensable solution across modern healthcare systems.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13966350

What Are the Key Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges?

The liquid biopsy market is evolving rapidly, shaped by a mix of strong growth drivers and persistent challenges. The rising global incidence of cancer remains the primary driver, fueling demand for faster and less invasive diagnostic solutions.

A major opportunity lies in the growing importance of companion diagnostics, which enable precise matching of patients with targeted therapies. This trend is fostering deeper collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies, accelerating innovation in personalized medicine.

However, certain restraints persist. Limitations in sensitivity and specificity in some liquid biopsy procedures can lead to false negatives, impacting clinical confidence. Additionally, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios and inconsistent coverage policies continue to restrict accessibility and affordability, posing a significant challenge for widespread adoption.

Who Are the Key Stakeholders and Where Is Growth Concentrated?

The market ecosystem includes a wide range of stakeholders such as reference laboratories, hospitals, physician labs, and academic research centers. Among biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its ability to provide actionable insights for precision oncology.

By sample type, blood remains the dominant medium, driven by its convenience, safety, and strong clinical validation.

Regionally, North America currently leads the market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth, fueled by rising cancer prevalence, increasing government initiatives, and expanding healthcare spending.

Who Are the Leading Players and What Are the Latest Developments?

The competitive landscape features prominent players such as Natera, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences, and Sysmex Corporation. These organizations are actively investing in innovation, partnerships, and portfolio expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Recent developments highlight an increasingly competitive and innovation-driven landscape. In April 2025, Natera introduced its ultra-sensitive Signatera Genome-MRD test in the US. In February 2025, Myriad Genetics partnered with Gabbi to integrate risk assessment with hereditary cancer testing. In June 2025, Guardant Health received FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its Shield multi-cancer detection test.

Earlier advancements include Illumina launching the TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 assay and Natera acquiring non-invasive prenatal screening assets from Invitae, further strengthening their capabilities.

What Does This Mean for Decision-Makers?

For business leaders and healthcare decision-makers, liquid biopsy is no longer a niche innovation—it is becoming a strategic pillar in modern healthcare. Its role in advancing precision medicine, reducing clinical risks, and controlling healthcare costs is expanding across oncology, reproductive health, and transplantation care. As adoption accelerates, organizations that invest early in this technology stand to gain a competitive advantage in delivering more efficient, personalized, and outcome-driven care.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Wound Care Market

Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market

AI in Healthcare Market

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Home Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Liquid Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy Market Size